Quick, easy and delicious

Want all of the yum with none of the fuss? You're going to love this amasi(ng) recipe.

2 hours ago
Supplied 1 minute read

We love this recipe – it’s quick and easy to prepare and suitable for many occasions from breakfast to snack time or even a quick dinner, served with cheese. It’s made with Amasi, but you can use plain yoghurt or milk.

Ingredients:

  • 250 ml amasi (maas) or buttermilk
  • 1 cup self-rising flour
  • 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Some additional goodies you can use in the batter:

  • Chopped spring onions (or chives) topped with feta.
  • Melted butter and a little honey as a pouring sauce for the top of the scones.

 

Method:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Grease the muffin tins.
  2.  Add all the ingredients to a big bowl and mix until incorporated. Do not overmix, as it could result
    in dense scones.
  3. Spoon the mixture into your muffin pan. Pro-tip: use an ice-cream scoop to get equal-sized scones.
  4. Bake until golden brown 15–20 min, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

 

