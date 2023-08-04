Lifestyle
Quick, easy and delicious
Want all of the yum with none of the fuss? You're going to love this amasi(ng) recipe.
We love this recipe – it’s quick and easy to prepare and suitable for many occasions from breakfast to snack time or even a quick dinner, served with cheese. It’s made with Amasi, but you can use plain yoghurt or milk.
Ingredients:
- 250 ml amasi (maas) or buttermilk
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Some additional goodies you can use in the batter:
- Chopped spring onions (or chives) topped with feta.
- Melted butter and a little honey as a pouring sauce for the top of the scones.
Method:
- Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Grease the muffin tins.
- Add all the ingredients to a big bowl and mix until incorporated. Do not overmix, as it could result
in dense scones.
- Spoon the mixture into your muffin pan. Pro-tip: use an ice-cream scoop to get equal-sized scones.
- Bake until golden brown 15–20 min, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
This recipe was supplied by Rediscover Dairy.
