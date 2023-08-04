Quick, easy and delicious

We love this recipe – it’s quick and easy to prepare and suitable for many occasions from breakfast to snack time or even a quick dinner, served with cheese. It’s made with Amasi, but you can use plain yoghurt or milk.

Ingredients:

250 ml amasi (maas) or buttermilk

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg

Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Some additional goodies you can use in the batter:

Chopped spring onions (or chives) topped with feta.

Melted butter and a little honey as a pouring sauce for the top of the scones.

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Grease the muffin tins. Add all the ingredients to a big bowl and mix until incorporated. Do not overmix, as it could result

in dense scones. Spoon the mixture into your muffin pan. Pro-tip: use an ice-cream scoop to get equal-sized scones. Bake until golden brown 15–20 min, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

This recipe was supplied by Rediscover Dairy.

For more delicious recipes, visit Get It Magazine.