Savour the zesty bliss of Buchu and mint granita
Buchu leaves, derived from the Agathosma betulina plant native to SA, offer a distinctive and aromatic profile to this alcohol-free cocktail.
With their minty, blackcurrant, and citrus notes, Buchu leaves lend a captivating twist to this alcohol-free granita.
Derived from the Agathosma betulina plant, Buchu is a perennial shrub which is indigenous and unique to South Africa. South Africa is also the sole producer of Buchu extracts including Buchu oil, buchu dried leaf and buchu powder extract.
Buchu grows both wild and is cultivated sustainably in a relatively small area which ranges between Paarl and Clanwilliam in the Western Cape. Buchu is endemic to this region in the Western Cape and grows nowhere else in the world.
Recipe courtesy of Homegrown Tastes South Africa.
Ingredients
- 100g Buchu Leaves
- 3 cups water
- 1/4 cup lemon, freshly squeezed
- 1/2 cup honey
- Handful of mint
- 2 tablespoons mint, chopped
- Lemon slice, to serve
Method
- Place a baking sheet into a freezer and allow to chill.
- Place the buchu leaves, water, lemon juice and mint in a saucepan and bring to a boil allowing the Buchu to infuse into the mixture.
- Mix through fresh mint.
- Remove from the heat and pour onto the chilled baking sheet.
- Cover with plastic wrap and place into the freezer to set for about 8 hours or until firm.
- Once firm, using a fork, scrape the mixture to create the ice crystals.
- Top with more fresh mint and garnish with a lemon slice.