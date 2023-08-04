Savour the zesty bliss of Buchu and mint granita

With their minty, blackcurrant, and citrus notes, Buchu leaves lend a captivating twist to this alcohol-free granita.

Derived from the Agathosma betulina plant, Buchu is a perennial shrub which is indigenous and unique to South Africa. South Africa is also the sole producer of Buchu extracts including Buchu oil, buchu dried leaf and buchu powder extract.

Buchu grows both wild and is cultivated sustainably in a relatively small area which ranges between Paarl and Clanwilliam in the Western Cape. Buchu is endemic to this region in the Western Cape and grows nowhere else in the world.

Recipe courtesy of Homegrown Tastes South Africa.

Ingredients

100g Buchu Leaves

3 cups water

1/4 cup lemon, freshly squeezed

1/2 cup honey

Handful of mint

2 tablespoons mint, chopped

Lemon slice, to serve

Method