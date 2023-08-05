Amasi cheesecake with cherries

This recipe, compliments of Homegrown Tastes South Africa, takes the classic cheesecake to new heights by incorporating the traditional African fermented milk known as amasi.

With its tangy and slightly sour flavour, amasi adds a unique twist to the velvety smoothness of the cheesecake filling. Top with a generous layer of succulent cherries.

Ingredients

The base

210g ginger biscuits

100g butter

50g castor sugar

The cheesecake mixture

860g cream cheese

200g castor sugar

6 eggs, beaten

30g flour

340 ml Amasi, whisked until smooth

30 ml Lemon Juice

1 tsp vanilla paste

The caramel

100g brown sugar

50g butter

50g Amasi, whisked until smooth

15 ml water

Garnish

Fresh Cherries, pitted

Icing sugar

Serve with whipped cream

Method

For the cheesecake base

Combine the ingredients with a food processor. Line a 22 cm round baking tin with baking paper and spray and cook then line the tin with the base mixture. Use your fingers to arrange the base into the tin.

For the cheesecake mixture

Preheat the oven to 200 C. Beat the cream cheese and sugar on a medium speed for 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time and mix until well combined. Slowly add the amasi, lemon juice and vanilla and mix until smooth. Pour the mixture into the prepared base and bake for 30-40 minutes or until the cheesecake is firm on the edges and slightly wobbly in the centre. You can bake this in advance and put it into the fridge.

For the amasi caramel