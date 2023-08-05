Lifestyle
Amasi cheesecake with cherries
This mouthwatering cheesecake combines the rich creaminess of amasi with the luscious sweetness of cherries.
This recipe, compliments of Homegrown Tastes South Africa, takes the classic cheesecake to new heights by incorporating the traditional African fermented milk known as amasi.
With its tangy and slightly sour flavour, amasi adds a unique twist to the velvety smoothness of the cheesecake filling. Top with a generous layer of succulent cherries.
Ingredients
The base
- 210g ginger biscuits
- 100g butter
- 50g castor sugar
The cheesecake mixture
- 860g cream cheese
- 200g castor sugar
- 6 eggs, beaten
- 30g flour
- 340 ml Amasi, whisked until smooth
- 30 ml Lemon Juice
- 1 tsp vanilla paste
The caramel
- 100g brown sugar
- 50g butter
- 50g Amasi, whisked until smooth
- 15 ml water
Garnish
- Fresh Cherries, pitted
- Icing sugar
- Serve with whipped cream
Method
For the cheesecake base
- Combine the ingredients with a food processor.
- Line a 22 cm round baking tin with baking paper and spray and cook then line the tin with the base mixture. Use your fingers to arrange the base into the tin.
For the cheesecake mixture
- Preheat the oven to 200 C. Beat the cream cheese and sugar on a medium speed for 5 minutes.
- Add the eggs, one at a time and mix until well combined.
- Slowly add the amasi, lemon juice and vanilla and mix until smooth.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared base and bake for 30-40 minutes or until the cheesecake is firm on the edges and slightly wobbly in the centre. You can bake this in advance and put it into the fridge.
For the amasi caramel
- Heat the sugar and butter in a pot, use a wooden spoon to swirl the butter around while it melts. Simmer on a low heat until the sugar caramelises.
- Remove from the heat then add the water and amasi. Set aside to cool.
- To assemble, place the cheesecake onto a cake stand, pour the caramel onto then decorate with the fresh cherries.
- Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream