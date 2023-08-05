Lady Zamar whose real name is Yamikani Janet Banda has had a very rough couple of months on the social media scenes. This stems from losing a sexual harassment case against Jabulani Hadebe better known as Sjava.

The Collide hitmaker has faced trolls from Sjava’s fans and those who feel that she does the Amavaka hit maker wrong on each post she makes on her social media.

Hurt by the harsh words people share on her posts, the songstress recently penned a heartfelt message where she asked if those who were cyberbullying her would be happier if she killed herself.

In her recent post, Lady Zamar took to her socials to share that she might be making music soon. She wrote:

“I owe my fans music.”

Lady Zamar’s music lovers flooded the comment section agreeing that the muso does owe them music, they shared:

Now you are talking.. Stop waking up and complain njalo. People don’t care if you complain or not.. Just give us music wena uzobona — AskNabz (@AskNabz) July 25, 2023

Most definitely my Queen. It’s been a minute. — ☆JACK☆ (@JackzMind) July 24, 2023

Tbh I think that’s what u should’ve done from the 1st place. Don’t allow these Twitter streets to ruin u as an Individual, babhorekela Kwena labantu and u forgot 1 thing You’re great musician. I don’t even wanna know what’s going on all I know is you should’ve focused on music. — Thabiso_ (@Thabisomalunga_) July 24, 2023

There were a few of those who decided to go offline, commenting:

Now it makes sense why you were playing victim last week..you are promoting new music Chief.. — urbanskhotheni (@urbanskhotheni) July 24, 2023

do it before you get arrested — Lebohang Bokako (@lebohangb0kako) July 25, 2023

