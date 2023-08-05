Lifestyle

I owe my fans music – Lady Zamar

A cryptic tweet amid fighting off cyberbullies has excited Lady Zamar music lovers.

Lady Zamar whose real name is Yamikani Janet Banda has had a very rough couple of months on the social media scenes. This stems from losing a sexual harassment case against Jabulani Hadebe better known as Sjava.

The Collide hitmaker has faced trolls from Sjava’s fans and those who feel that she does the Amavaka hit maker wrong on each post she makes on her social media.

Hurt by the harsh words people share on her posts, the songstress recently penned a heartfelt message where she asked if those who were cyberbullying her would be happier if she killed herself.

In her recent post, Lady Zamar took to her socials to share that she might be making music soon. She wrote:

“I owe my fans music.”

Lady Zamar’s music lovers flooded the comment section agreeing that the muso does owe them music, they shared:

There were a few of those who decided to go offline, commenting:

