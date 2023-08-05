Turkish eggs

This recipe serves two.

You’ll need: One cup plain Greek-style yogurt at room temperature, one large finely minced garlic clove, two eggs, four tablespoons olive oil, one tablespoon chilli or red pepper flakes, salt, vinegar for poaching.

To make: In a bowl, whisk the yogurt and garlic with a generous pinch of salt. Divide this into two shallow bowls, and set aside. Warm the olive oil and red pepper flakes in a small pan.

Bring a saucepan of water to a boil and poach the eggs for 3 to 4 minutes (see today’s tip … how to poach an egg), then remove with a slotted spoon onto a plate which you’ve lined with paper towel.

As soon as the eggs are both cooked, slide them onto the yogurt, then drizzle with a little of the warm, spiced olive oil.

Serve with a piece of your favourite bread.

Today’s egg tip … How to perfectly poach eggs. Bring a small pan of water to the boil, adding a few tablespoons of vinegar. Crack your egg into a small fine mesh sieve. Give this a twirl for about 20 to 30 seconds, allowing the watery part of the whites to drain away. Then pop the egg into a small ramekin. Using a wooden spoon, stir the water to create a whirlpool, and gently add your egg to the centre. Turn down the heat so the water is barely moving, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the white are set but the yolk still runny. Remove with a slotted spoon, and drain on a plate lined with paper towel.

Featured image: SAPA