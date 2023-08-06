Books to celebrate girl power in Women’s Month

There isn’t a booklover anywhere who didn’t fall in love with Pip Williams’ first novel, The Dictionary of Lost Words. Her new book, The Bookbinder of Jericho is another little-known slice of history seen through women’s eyes – sisters Peggy and Maude. A story about knowledge – who gets to make it, who gets to access it, and what is lost when it is withheld – it’s evocative and memorable.

Abraham Verghese’s Cutting for Stone went onto its 9th reprinting and sold millions of copies. Here is another stunning new epic of love, faith, and medicine, set in Kerala, spanning the years 1900 to 1977, and following three generations of a family. The matriarch of this family, known as Big Ammachi—literally “Big Mother”—will witness unthinkable changes at home and at large over the span of her extraordinary life, and we will also meet artist Elsie and Doctor Mariamma as we traverse the saga. The story is so rich, wide and deep, that Oprah has dedicated a six-part podcast series just to this spectacular book.

From internationally bestselling author Bryn Turnbull comes a breathtaking novel The Paris Deception about art theft and forgery in Nazi-occupied Paris, and two brave women who risk their lives rescuing looted masterpieces from Nazi destruction.

Soila is a lucky girl by anyone’s estimation. Raised by her stern, conservative mother and a chorus of aunts, she has lived a protected life in Nairobi. Longing for independence, a young sheltered Kenyan woman flees the expectations of her mother for a life in New York City that challenges all her beliefs about race, love, and family. Lucky Girl by Irene Muchemi-Ndiritu is a perfect book-club pick.

In this book Dearest MaRiky, mother Louisa Zondo takes the first small steps into facing her grief after the death of much-loved music star Riky Rick, who died by suicide in 2022. She finds herself speaking to her son in a series of letters, and gradually unearths the words to express her love for him, and the pain of losing him. In voicing that love, she tells the story of her life and the experiences that shaped her. This journey through grief is both heart breaking and heartwarming.

Mother. Nurse. Gold-digger. Cause célèbre. When Daisy de Melker stood trial in 1932, accused of poisoning her son and two husbands, the public couldn’t get enough of her. Crowds gathered outside court baying for blood, and she waved to them like a celebrity. Against the backdrop of Johannesburg in its golden age, the story is told in the style of a thriller and with riveting, kaleidoscopic detail. Daisy de Melker – Hiding among killers in the City of Gold, by Ted Botha is a true-crime page-turner.

All titles available at Exclusive Books.

For more amazing reads, visit Get It Magazine.