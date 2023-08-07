Lifestyle
Curried mushroom naan pizza with roasted garlic
These naan bread pizzas are an absolute winner, whether you're planning a quick and delicious lunch or a fuss-free supper.
These individual-sized naan bread pizzas combine the subtly tangy and sweetness of naan bread, roasted garlic, curry-infused tomato sauce, and a medley of toppings. With just a handful of ingredients and a straightforward method, you’ll have four delicious naan pizzas ready in no time. Recipe compliments of the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.
Makes 4 naan pizzas
Ingredients
- 4 naan breads
- 1 whole head of garlic
- 250g portabellini or button mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tin crushed tomatoes
- 4 tsp curry powder
- 300g bocconcini or fior di latte fresh mozzarella
- 1-2 fresh chillies, sliced
- Olive oil or ghee, for cooking
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Diced tomato and onion, for serving
- Fresh coriander, for serving
Method
- Preheat oven to 180 ̊C. Slice the top third of the head of garlic off. Place on a square of tinfoil. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season with salt. Wrap up the garlic tightly and place in the oven for 1 hour.
- After an hour remove the garlic from the oven and squeeze the roasted cloves out of their skin. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan and fry the mushrooms with 2 tsp curry powder. Season and set aside in a bowl.
- In the same pan add the remaining 2 tsp of curry powder, toast spices for a minute and then add the tin of crushed tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes down until they reduce to a thick sauce.
- Toast the naan breads in a hot dry pan until both sides are crisp.
- Place naan breads on a baking tray and begin assembling the pizzas.
- Spread a small amount of the curried tomato sauce on each naan. Top with roughly torn pieces of mozzarella, spiced mushrooms, fresh chilli and roasted garlic.
- Roast them in the oven until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown.