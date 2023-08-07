Lifestyle

Curried mushroom naan pizza with roasted garlic

These naan bread pizzas are an absolute winner, whether you're planning a quick and delicious lunch or a fuss-free supper.

With just a few simple ingredients and a touch of culinary expertise, you can effortlessly turn a store-bought naan into your very own personal pizza creation. Image credit: South African Mushroom Farmers' Association

These individual-sized naan bread pizzas combine the subtly tangy and sweetness of naan bread, roasted garlic, curry-infused tomato sauce, and a medley of toppings. With just a handful of ingredients and a straightforward method, you’ll have four delicious naan pizzas ready in no time. Recipe compliments of the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

Makes 4 naan pizzas

Ingredients

  • 4 naan breads
  • 1 whole head of garlic
  • 250g portabellini or button mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 tin crushed tomatoes
  • 4 tsp curry powder
  • 300g bocconcini or fior di latte fresh mozzarella
  • 1-2 fresh chillies, sliced
  • Olive oil or ghee, for cooking
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Diced tomato and onion, for serving
  • Fresh coriander, for serving

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180 ̊C. Slice the top third of the head of garlic off. Place on a square of tinfoil. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season with salt. Wrap up the garlic tightly and place in the oven for 1 hour.
  2. After an hour remove the garlic from the oven and squeeze the roasted cloves out of their skin. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan and fry the mushrooms with 2 tsp curry powder. Season and set aside in a bowl.
  3. In the same pan add the remaining 2 tsp of curry powder, toast spices for a minute and then add the tin of crushed tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes down until they reduce to a thick sauce.
  4. Toast the naan breads in a hot dry pan until both sides are crisp.
  5. Place naan breads on a baking tray and begin assembling the pizzas.
  6. Spread a small amount of the curried tomato sauce on each naan. Top with roughly torn pieces of mozzarella, spiced mushrooms, fresh chilli and roasted garlic.
  7. Roast them in the oven until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown.

