Fight the cold weather with beef stroganoff

There's nothing better than a nice, hot meal on a cold night. Add the fact that the recipe is super easy and delicious, and you have yourself a winner!

8 hours ago
Supplied 1 minute read

Prep time: 15min
Cooking time: 20min
Serves: 5-6

Ingredients: 

3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp butter
1 onion, finely sliced
200 g brown mushrooms, sliced
400 g fillet steak, cut into strips
½ cup flour to dust the beef strips
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 cup (250 ml) cream
2/3 cup (160 ml) sour cream

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan or skillet, when the oil is hot add the butter and melt the butter in the oil.
  2. Add the onion and sauté the onions till they are translucent.
  3. Add the mushrooms and cook for a further 3-4 minutes, stirring often, until lightly browned.
  4. Pour out the onions and mushrooms into a bowl and return the pan to the stove with the heat on high.
  5. Dust the beef strips with some flour.
  6. Drizzle the strips of beef with some olive oil and sprinkle on the salt and pepper.
  7. Place the steak in the pan in a single layer and brown for about a minute on each.
  8. Return the onions and mushrooms to the pan and turn the pan down to medium heat.
  9. Pour the cream followed by the sour cream in the pan and in stir well.
  10. Reduce the heat and allow the sauce to simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes.

Serving suggestion: Serve with pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.

 

This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy

 

For more on food, visit Get It Magazine.

