Lifestyle
Fight the cold weather with beef stroganoff
There's nothing better than a nice, hot meal on a cold night. Add the fact that the recipe is super easy and delicious, and you have yourself a winner!
Prep time: 15min
Cooking time: 20min
Serves: 5-6
Ingredients:
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp butter
1 onion, finely sliced
200 g brown mushrooms, sliced
400 g fillet steak, cut into strips
½ cup flour to dust the beef strips
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 cup (250 ml) cream
2/3 cup (160 ml) sour cream
Method:
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan or skillet, when the oil is hot add the butter and melt the butter in the oil.
- Add the onion and sauté the onions till they are translucent.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for a further 3-4 minutes, stirring often, until lightly browned.
- Pour out the onions and mushrooms into a bowl and return the pan to the stove with the heat on high.
- Dust the beef strips with some flour.
- Drizzle the strips of beef with some olive oil and sprinkle on the salt and pepper.
- Place the steak in the pan in a single layer and brown for about a minute on each.
- Return the onions and mushrooms to the pan and turn the pan down to medium heat.
- Pour the cream followed by the sour cream in the pan and in stir well.
- Reduce the heat and allow the sauce to simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes.
Serving suggestion: Serve with pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.
This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy.
For more on food, visit Get It Magazine.