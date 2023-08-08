Lifestyle

Loaded Hummus with olives, capers, and almonds

Impress your guests with this loaded hummus recipe paired with a chilled glass of Spier 21 Gables Chenin Blanc.

Creamy hummus is a crowd favourite for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. Image credit: Spier Wine Farm

Creamy hummus is a crowd favourite for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. Top it with all kinds of goodies and a generous amount of extra virgin olive oil to make a show-stopping table centrepiece as a starter or snack. Serve with crudités, crackers, Melba toast or bread sticks. Recipe compliments of Spier Wine Farm.

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 2 x 400 g canned chickpeas, drained
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) tahini/sesame paste
  • 1/3 cup (80 ml) fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small clove garlic, finely grated salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2,5 ml) ground cumin
  • 15 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4-1/2 cup (60-125 ml) water

Tip: You’ll save some time by using canned chickpeas instead of cooking from dried chickpeas.

For the topping 

  • Olives
  • Roasted almonds
  • Roughly chopped toasted sesame seeds
  • Fresh parsley
  • Chopped fresh dill
  • Chopped red onion
  • Finely sliced baby radish
  • Finely sliced/shaved capers
  • Ground smoked paprika
  • Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

To serve

  • Vegetable sticks (carrots, cucumber, broccolini, mange tout, baby corn, etc.)
  • Crackers / Melba toasts / breadsticks

Method

Make the hummus

  1. Place all the ingredients except the water in a food processor or high-powered food blender. Mix well.
  2. Add water until you have a spreadable, creamy consistency.
  3. Continue to blend until the texture is very smooth – about 5 minutes in total.
  4. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  5. Transfer to a wide bowl and swirl to form a wide surface for the toppings.
  6. Top generously with the toppings and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with crudités, crackers or breadsticks.

Tip: Store hummus covered in the fridge until ready to plate and top. When cold, the hummus texture might be a little stiff. Add a tablespoon of recently boiled water and give it a good stir to loosen up before serving.

About the wine, Spier 21 Gables Chenin Blanc

Soft aromas of dried apricots and ripe tropical fruit, with an oak and vanilla undertow on the nose. On the palate, there’s good acidity and rounded rich flavours of white flesh peaches, almond paste and creaminess. Also pairs well crisp pork belly with oriental caramelisation, duck breast with fynbos honey and spices, or Cape-style pickled fish.

