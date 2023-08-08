We’re officially done shooting – The River’s Lunga Mofokeng

Actor Lunga Mofokeng, known for his role as Andile Dikana in the award-winning telenovela The River, announced that the final scene for the show was shot. The star also sent out thanks to all those involved.

Lunga took to Instagram to share a TikTok video of himself ‘realising’ that he would need to get another job now that The River has come to an end. He captioned the post: “When one door closes, another opens right??? We’re officially done shooting.”

He then went on to thank the production company, the channel and fans. “Thank you to @tshedzapictures for the opportunity. Thank you to @dstvza @1magictv for blessing the people with our great work week and week out. Lastly, thank you TO YOU The River fans/supporters! Y’all made us want to come to work everyday Until we meet again .”

In early February, it was announced that after six seasons, The River would come to an end. According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the decision to end the show was at the request of production company Tshedza Pictures, reports The South African.

TshisaLIVE also received a statement from M-Net. Shirley Adonisi, the M-Net director for local entertainment channels, stated: “At M-Net local entertainment channels we would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the cast and crew of The River for a memorable five years.

“Their hard work, dedication and brilliance have led to the telenovela’s success. The final season is going to be the show’s most epic yet. The drama will be bigger and better, setting the stage for the ultimate finale.”

