4 causes of body acne and the exfoliation tricks to banish it

Acne is usually a skin problem we hope to leave behind with our hormonal teenager years … but for about 10% of people, this is a skincare concern that stays with them well into adulthood. And it doesn’t just flare up on their face.

Body acne is a common problem that can be found on the face or neck, but also on the back, chest, arms or buttocks.

Some of the most common causes of body acne include:

Hormones: Our hormones play a major role in the appearance of our skin. When they fluctuate, or when there is an imbalance, it may lead to the development of acne on the face or the body. Hormonal acne is particularly common among teenagers and may require medical treatment to correct. Sweat and bacteria: Anyone with an active lifestyle (including athletes and gym-goers) are at risk of developing body acne from sweat. When you sweat during a workout, the bacteria from that sweat sits on top of your skin until you wash it off. Showering straight after a workout may prevent the formation of body acne, but if you delay taking off your sweaty clothes and showering, that bacteria may lead to acne. Over-active oil glands: Our skin naturally produce oil, which is responsible for keeping it moisturised. If we produce too much oil it may clog our pores, leading to blackheads, and if bacteria invades, pimples. Over-active oil glands may be linked to hormones, but in some cases it can be addressed by changing up your skincare products and incorporating sebum controlling ingredients like salicylic acid. Clogged pores and excess dead skin cells: Our skin sheds thousands of dead skin cells every day. Some of these cells fall off naturally, while others remain on the surface of the skin. If they are not removed they will build up on the surface of the skin, resulting in dullness, uneven texture and you guessed it – breakouts. The best way to remove these dead skin cells is to exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. This is true not only for your face, but also for your body.

Now that you have a better idea of the causes of body acne, you need to know how to exfoliate properly to make it all better and help prevent new breakouts. We’ve got three tips for you to get the most out of your exfoliation routine:

Be gentle – don’t be tempted to rub and tug at your skin. Use gentle circular motions to exfoliate. Exfoliate upwards – to stimulate blood flow and encourage drainage, start exfoliating from your feet upwards, moving in the direction of your heart. Be consistent – to best manage body acne, we recommend exfoliating about twice a week. Try to be consistent, as you won’t reap the full benefits of exfoliation if you wait too long in between sessions.

