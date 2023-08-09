Lifestyle
Crispy air fryer Tater Tots
Crafted from floury potatoes, Parmesan cheese, and a medley of seasonings, these tater tots are easy to make in the air fryer.
These homemade air fryer tater tots are a lighter version of a family favorite. Golden brown, crisp and absolutely delicious. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.
Ingredients
- Potatoes (floury potatoes suitable for French fries or mashed potatoes are best used here)
- Cornstarch/cornflour
- Garlic powder
- Parmesan cheese
- Salt and black pepper
- Olive oil/olive oil spray
Method
- Peel the potatoes and place them in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and allow to cook for 10 minutes. Drain and allow to cool until easy to handle.
- Grate the potatoes on a box grater and add to a large mixing bowl. Add the cornstarch, parmesan cheese and seasonings then mix well.
- Form tater tots out of the mixture by squeezing a tablespoon of the potato mixture between your palms and forming with your fingers.
- Place the tater tots in the air fryer basket in batches and drizzle/spray with olive oil then cook for 20-25 minutes at 200ºC/400ºF.
- Flip the tater tots halfway and cook until crisp and golden brown. Remove from the air fryer and serve and serve with ketchup or your favourite dipping sauce.