Crispy air fryer Tater Tots

Crafted from floury potatoes, Parmesan cheese, and a medley of seasonings, these tater tots are easy to make in the air fryer.

11 hours ago
Crispy air fryer Tater Tots
Prepared with the convenience of an air fryer, these tater tots achieve the perfect balance of texture and flavour. Image credit: Instant Pot South Africa

These homemade air fryer tater tots are a lighter version of a family favorite. Golden brown, crisp and absolutely delicious. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.

Ingredients

  • Potatoes (floury potatoes suitable for French fries or mashed potatoes are best used here)
  • Cornstarch/cornflour
  • Garlic powder
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and black pepper
  • Olive oil/olive oil spray

Method

  1. Peel the potatoes and place them in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and allow to cook for 10 minutes. Drain and allow to cool until easy to handle.
  2. Grate the potatoes on a box grater and add to a large mixing bowl. Add the cornstarch, parmesan cheese and seasonings then mix well.
  3. Form tater tots out of the mixture by squeezing a tablespoon of the potato mixture between your palms and forming with your fingers.
  4. Place the tater tots in the air fryer basket in batches and drizzle/spray with olive oil then cook for 20-25 minutes at 200ºC/400ºF.
  5. Flip the tater tots halfway and cook until crisp and golden brown. Remove from the air fryer and serve and serve with ketchup or your favourite dipping sauce.

