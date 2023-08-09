Crispy salmon fritters we know you’ll love

Makes: 12-14 small fritters

Ingredients:

2 tins of salmon, drained

½ a cup of breadcrumbs

¼ cup of plain cream cheese

3 Tbsp chopped dill

3 Tbsp chopped chives

Salt & Pepper, to taste

2 eggs

2-3 Tbsp Olive oil

Sour cream, to serve

Chopped chives, to serve

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, add the salmon, breadcrumbs, cream cheese, dill, chives, salt & pepper, eggs and mix well (if the mixture is looking too wet, add a few more breadcrumbs). Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan and add tablespoonfuls of the mixture to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper. Serve the fritters with dollops of sour cream, chopped chives and lemon wedges.

This recipe was supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the consumer education project of Milk SA

