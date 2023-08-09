Second season of Grace coming your way

John Simm (Doctor Who, Life on Mars, State of Play) returns as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, alongside Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Liar) as DS Glenn Branson, for four more distinctly deadly feature-length films.

In episode one, Looking Good Dead, Grace suspects the sudden death of a former schoolteacher may not be a drugs overdose as first assumed, and his investigation leads him and Glenn into the disturbing underworld of the dark web and snuff films.

From the pen of acclaimed screenwriter Russell Lewis (the creator of Endeavour, also available on BritBox), Grace is an adaptation of Peter James’s best-selling crime novels. It also stars Rakie Ayola (Anthony, Shetland), Zoë Tapper (Liar, The One) and Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty).



“Superb, layered character acting from its lead.” – The Telegraph

Don’t miss season two, streaming from 10 August, only on Britbox.

