Pork chops served with creamy pepper sauce

This easy pork chop recipe, compliments of Leopard’s Leap, is plate-licking good. It’s also very tweak-able by switching up your sides and adding as much – or as little – pepper as you’re comfortable with.

This dish pairs beautifully with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus or tenderstem broccoli. To elevate the experience further, complement the meal with a glass of Culinaria Pinot Noir.

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

4 thick-cut pork loin chops

2 Tbsp (30 ml) whole black peppercorns

sea salt flakes

15 ml olive oil

45 ml butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

30 ml Leopard’s Leap Culinaria Pinot Noir

4 garlic cloves, minced

250 ml cream

Method

Crush the peppercorns in a mortar and pestle. Season the chops with half of the pepper and salt. Heat a frying pan on high heat; add the olive oil and fry the chops until browned. Add the butter to the pan and spoon over the chops as they fry. Remove the chops and set aside. Drain all but one tablespoon (15 ml) of fat from the pan. Reduce the heat and add the onion, sautéing until softened. Add the wine to deglaze the pan, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour in the cream and the rest of the crushed peppercorns and simmer until the sauce thickens slightly. You can opt to add the pork chops into the au poivre sauce to serve, alternatively, serve the sauce on the side.

To Serve

Serve with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus or tenderstem broccoli. Enjoy with generous glasses of Culinaria Pinot Noir.