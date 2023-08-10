Lifestyle

Pork chops served with creamy pepper sauce

Thick pork chops with peppercorn sauce are a fantastic quick dish suitable for any night of the week or a special occasion.

11 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Pork chops served with creamy pepper sauce
The best part about this recipe is that it only takes 20 minutes to prepare! Image credit: Leopard's Leap

This easy pork chop recipe, compliments of Leopard’s Leap, is plate-licking good. It’s also very tweak-able by switching up your sides and adding as much – or as little – pepper as you’re comfortable with.

This dish pairs beautifully with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus or tenderstem broccoli. To elevate the experience further, complement the meal with a glass of Culinaria Pinot Noir.

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 20 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Difficulty: easy

Ingredients

  • 4 thick-cut pork loin chops
  • 2 Tbsp (30 ml) whole black peppercorns
  • sea salt flakes
  • 15 ml olive oil
  • 45 ml butter
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 30 ml Leopard’s Leap Culinaria Pinot Noir
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 250 ml cream

Method

  1. Crush the peppercorns in a mortar and pestle. Season the chops with half of the pepper and salt.
  2. Heat a frying pan on high heat; add the olive oil and fry the chops until browned. Add the butter to the pan and spoon over the chops as they fry. Remove the chops and set aside.
  3. Drain all but one tablespoon (15 ml) of fat from the pan. Reduce the heat and add the onion, sautéing until softened. Add the wine to deglaze the pan, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  4. Pour in the cream and the rest of the crushed peppercorns and simmer until the sauce thickens slightly.
  5. You can opt to add the pork chops into the au poivre sauce to serve, alternatively, serve the sauce on the side.

To Serve

Serve with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus or tenderstem broccoli. Enjoy with generous glasses of Culinaria Pinot Noir.

11 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

GET IT MAGAZINE

I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button