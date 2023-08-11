Lifestyle
Frozen strawberry margarita
When it comes to classic cocktails, few can match the invigorating and tantalising taste of a frozen strawberry margarita.
A frozen strawberry margarita is a delicious twist on the classic margarita, with the addition of ripe, juicy strawberries. The combination of the tartness from the lime juice, the distinctive tequila kick, and the natural sweetness of strawberries create the perfect winddown cocktail after a long week.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of fresh or frozen strawberries
- 1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/4 cup of tequila
- 2 tablespoons of orange liqueur (such as triple sec or Cointreau)
- 2 tablespoons of simple syrup (optional, for added sweetness)
- Ice cubes
Method
- Start by washing and hulling the strawberries. If using frozen strawberries, make sure to thaw them before use.
- Place the strawberries, lime juice, tequila, orange liqueur, and simple syrup (if desired) into a blender.
- Add a generous amount of ice cubes to the blender. The more ice you use, the thicker and slushier your margarita will be.
- Blend all the ingredients together until you achieve a smooth and uniform consistency. If the mixture is too thick, add a splash of water or more lime juice to thin it out.
- Taste the mixture and adjust the sweetness or tartness according to your preference. You can add more simple syrup for sweetness or more lime juice for a tangier flavor.
- Pour the frozen strawberry margarita into chilled glasses.
- Garnish each glass with a fresh strawberry or a lime wedge, and serve immediately.