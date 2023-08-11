A frozen strawberry margarita is a delicious twist on the classic margarita, with the addition of ripe, juicy strawberries. The combination of the tartness from the lime juice, the distinctive tequila kick, and the natural sweetness of strawberries create the perfect winddown cocktail after a long week.

Ingredients

2 cups of fresh or frozen strawberries

1/4 cup of freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 cup of tequila

2 tablespoons of orange liqueur (such as triple sec or Cointreau)

2 tablespoons of simple syrup (optional, for added sweetness)

Ice cubes

Method