Instagram-worthy houseplants… what’s trending

Thanks to social media the houseplant phenomenon has introduced new generations to gardening. It might be more indoors than outdoors, but the rewards are the same, bringing life and beauty into our lives, at work and at home.

The UK-based site, www.homehow.co.uk did a scan of Instagram to find out what’s trending and found that old time favourites like delicious monsters, anthurium, cactus, ferns, hoya’s, philodendrons, pothos and peperomia were highest on the popularity scale.

This is what they have in common:

They are tropical plants that thrive indoors in a warm, bright room (perfect for our climate).

They are long lasting plants that survive neglect.

They prefer underwatering to over-watering.

They are foliage plants, with interesting leaf shapes, colours and textures. Even anthurium, which stands out for its flowers, has beautiful heart shaped leaves.

If you’re adding to your collection or wondering where to start, take a lead from the house plant aficionados who know a good plant when they grow it.

Delicious Monsters

The huge bright green leaves are spectacular with their unique perforations. Their appearance has earned them the common name of “Swiss cheese plant.’ Even the dwarf varieties like Monstera adansonii have beguiling leaves.

These undemanding and easy to care for houseplants are especially suitable for beginner plant parents. The larger plants can be trimmed to fit into smaller spaces but for the full effect give them space to grow.

Water once a week in summer to keep the soil lightly moist. They like their leaves to be misted, and it keeps off the dust. Feed with a liquid fertiliser every now and then in summer

Philodendron

These plants have also been around for ever and are showy foliage plants, with a variety of leaf colours and shapes. Another good plant for beginners. Available varieties include the dark-leaved ‘Black Cardinal’ with bronze coloured new leaves, the green and cream variegated ‘Birkin,’ the blue green ‘Silver Sword’ and the gorgeous ‘Prince of Orange.’

Their care is the same as Monstera. Should the leaves that develop an overall yellowish tone it may be they are receiving too much light. Long, drooping and dull leaves mean too little light. Insect infestations are signs of a stressed plant. Check the watering and move to another position.

Anthurium

This is one houseplant that has not stood still with time. There are many new ‘flower’ colours in addition to the popular post box red, and dwarf types have been introduced. They are the perfect tabletop or desk top plant and with the right care will flower on and off.

Anthurium tolerate low to medium light but to flower well they should receive bright, indirect light and moderate watering. To keep them in flowering mode feed with a liquid fertiliser once a month. This plant will last for years and it’s a very forgiving plant. If it wilts, a good soak will quickly revive it.

Peperomia

The peperomia that is on everyone’s Wishlist is Peperomia ‘Watermelon’ with its striped dark and light green leaves reminiscent of a watermelon. While too much light will fade the bright colours in the leaves, too little light may cause the stems to stretch and become leggy. An east-facing window that receives good morning light is ideal.

Peperomia offer an amazing variety of leave shapes, colours and textures. All are compact, rounded plants that don’t get much bigger than 20cm high and wide, which makes them useful anywhere plants. They are slow growing and drought tolerant, so they won’t outgrow their space and they tolerate neglect. Rather under-water than over water.

Ferns

Ferns were the trending houseplant for 2022 for their lush, tropical foliage. They look good in hanging baskets, grouped with other houseplants or on their own, filling a decorative container.

They are easy growers provided they receive bright, indirect light, humidity from a bathroom or regular misting and moist but not soggy soil and. Keep them healthy with a liquid feed once a month.

Popular ferns are the Bird’s nest fern (with lime green leaves), the delicate Maidenhair fern, the epiphytic ‘Blue Star’ fern. The ‘Rabbit’s food’ fern with furry rhizomes that resemble rabbit paws, and ‘Silver ribbon fern’ that has silvery stripes on its leaves.

