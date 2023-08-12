Deliciously easy air fryer Apple Tarte Tatin This recipe features caramelised apples perfectly balanced on a buttery, flaky crust, all cooked to perfection in your air fryer.

Apple Tarte Tatin is a classic French dessert known for its caramelised apples and buttery pastry. It is named after the Tatin sisters, who are credited with inventing the dish in the late 19th century at their hotel in France.

Traditionally, the dessert is made by arranging sliced apples in a caramel sauce at the bottom of a skillet or baking dish. The apples are then covered with a layer of pastry and baked until the pastry is golden brown and crisp. After baking, the tart is inverted onto a serving plate, revealing the beautifully caramelised apples on top. The pastry, usually puff pastry or shortcrust pastry, provides a delicate and flaky base that complements the sweet and tender apples.

The recipe is a spin-off of the traditional Apple Tarte Tatin but made even easier in an air fryer.

Yield: 4 small tartlets | Preparation time: 30 minutes | Cooking time: 23 minutes

Ingredients

Pastry Base

75 g Almond flour

75 g Cake flour

70 g Icing sugar

3 g Salt

2 g Cinnamon, ground

55 g Butter, cold, and cubed

45 mls Bone broth

Apple filling

2 Large apples, peeled, cored, sliced

200 mls Bone broth

100 g Brown sugar

3 g Ground cinnamon

2 g Nutmeg ground

5 mls Apple cider vinegar

5 mls Vanilla essence

20 g Dried apricots, dice

75 g Almonds, flaked

100 g Peanut butter, melted

Method

For the pastry

Combine the almond flour, cake flour, salt, cinnamon and icing sugar together. Rub the butter into the dry ingredients using your fingertips until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the bone broth and mix to combine until a pastry forms. Wrap the pastry in plastic wrap and refrigerate.

For the filling

Combine the bone broth, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, apple cider vinegar and vanilla essence together.

To assemble