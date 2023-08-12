Major League DJz becomes first amapiano act to perform at Tomorrowland The DJ duo of Banele and Bandile Mbere are taking amapiano to the world as they continue to make history for the genre.

Twin brothers Banele and Bandile Mbere who form the deejaying duo Major League DJz, made history when they performed at the world-renowned dance music festival Tomorrowland, becoming the first amapiano act to do so.

The event, which took place from July 21 to 30 in Boom, Belgium, had many well-known deejays performing on the global stage, including Black Coffee, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Martin Garrix.

Major League DJz took to the Tomorrowland stage on July 29 from 17:00 to 19:00, and shared a few snaps of the history-making moment on Instagram.

“WHAT A DREAM

Thank you @tomorrowland @core.world ,” they wrote.

This is not the only history the duo made.

The twins also shared that they are the cover stars of DJ Mag – a British monthly magazine dedicated to electronic dance music and DJs – becoming the first amapiano act and the third South Africans to do so, after Black Coffee and DJ Lag.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: “Amapiano is on the cover of the biggest dance music magazine in the world and we are the FIRST TO DO IT! Taking this genre to the world has always been our goal. We’re grateful to @djmagofficial for loving our mission. A real dream come true!!! Catch the magazine in all stores across the world. African dance music to the world .”

