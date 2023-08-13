Yoga for menstrual cramps: 5 sequences to help you feel better

“Yoga for menstrual cramps? As if I’m moving during any sort of cramp!”

I hear you. When your time of the month comes around, the default cure is to curl up in a ball of pajamas and chocolate. But trust me on this one, a mild yoga routine can really help ease cramping and discomfort.

Not only will it put your mind in a more peaceful place, but gentle movements of yoga for menstrual cramps concentrates on stretching and compressing areas around your uterus. This will stimulate blood flow and relax the muscles which are in pain.

Plus, yoga is an endorphin releasing exercise which is practically like engaging your body’s natural painkillers!

I promise, the following yoga for menstrual cramps YouTube videos will feel like a very cozy hug leaving you with a much happier uterus. And don’t feel like you have to change out of your pyjamas either. Staying in whatever you are most comfortable in is fully encouraged! You may have to put the chocolate down though, just for a few minutes.

Yoga for menstrual cramps

Let’s start with some easy stretches you can always rely on. Keep these in mind next time a wave of menstrual cramps hit:

Some slow meditative Yin Yoga might be what you need, remember to wear some layers to stay warm:

And if you enjoy that, you might want to try a longer practice:

But if Yin Yoga isn’t your menstrual cramp style then this might be a better fit:

Or try this slightly shorter but rather empowering sequence:

Found these yoga for menstrual cramps videos helpful and want more? Let us know!

Feature Image: Pexels

