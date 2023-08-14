Don’t throw the yolk .. and other eggie facts

There’s a fashion for egg-white omlettes, but the yellow yolk contains more than half of the protein, plus a large portion of the vitamins you’re after … B6 and B12, and A, D, E, and K (in fact, egg yolks are one of the very few foods that naturally contain vitamin D).

Plus, that yolk has more calcium, iron, copper, manganese, selenium, zine, phosphorus than the white. So even if you’re on diet, keep the yolk. A medium size egg has around 66 calories, so work that into your daily allowance.

Two eggs will give you 12 grams of protein (which may not be your total daily requirement, but it’s a jolly good start). Add a skinless chicken breast and you’ll up your protein by at least 40g … which easily hits your daily protein goal.

At a cost of about R2.90 each, eggs are one of the most affordable sources of protein, and make for an inexpensive but healthy breakfast, lunch or dinner.

