Spinach, apple and mango smoothie bowl

Sometimes we just crave all things healthy, and what better way to satisfy that craving than with this delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

2 handfuls of baby spinach
¾ of an apple
½-inch piece of fresh ginger
½ mango, frozen
200 ml plain full cream yoghurt
Toasted nuts, seeds, raisins, small dollops of full cream yoghurt and cinnamon for toppings.

 

Method: 

  1. In a high-powered blender add the spinach, apple, ginger, frozen mango and full cream yoghurt.
  2. Blend until nice and smooth. You can add a small amount of water just to get it going.
  3. Pour your smoothie into a bowl and garnish the top with anything that takes your fancy, like toasted nuts, seeds, and raisins as well as a couple of small dollops of full cream yoghurt.
  4. Then add a small dusting of cinnamon.

 

This recipe was supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA

 

8 hours ago
Supplied 1 minute read

