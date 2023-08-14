Spinach, apple and mango smoothie bowl

Ingredients:

2 handfuls of baby spinach

¾ of an apple

½-inch piece of fresh ginger

½ mango, frozen

200 ml plain full cream yoghurt

Toasted nuts, seeds, raisins, small dollops of full cream yoghurt and cinnamon for toppings.

Method:

In a high-powered blender add the spinach, apple, ginger, frozen mango and full cream yoghurt. Blend until nice and smooth. You can add a small amount of water just to get it going. Pour your smoothie into a bowl and garnish the top with anything that takes your fancy, like toasted nuts, seeds, and raisins as well as a couple of small dollops of full cream yoghurt. Then add a small dusting of cinnamon.

This recipe was supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA

