Spinach, apple and mango smoothie bowl
Sometimes we just crave all things healthy, and what better way to satisfy that craving than with this delicious recipe.
Ingredients:
2 handfuls of baby spinach
¾ of an apple
½-inch piece of fresh ginger
½ mango, frozen
200 ml plain full cream yoghurt
Toasted nuts, seeds, raisins, small dollops of full cream yoghurt and cinnamon for toppings.
Method:
- In a high-powered blender add the spinach, apple, ginger, frozen mango and full cream yoghurt.
- Blend until nice and smooth. You can add a small amount of water just to get it going.
- Pour your smoothie into a bowl and garnish the top with anything that takes your fancy, like toasted nuts, seeds, and raisins as well as a couple of small dollops of full cream yoghurt.
- Then add a small dusting of cinnamon.
This recipe was supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA
