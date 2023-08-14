Lifestyle
Vegan balsamic beetroot and shallot tart
Perfect for those seeking a vegan option, this tart is a delightful treat that showcases the beauty of plant-based cooking.
This vegan balsamic beetroot and shallot tart is made with banana shallots, beetroot, and puff pastry. It can be prepared in under 30 minutes and makes for a yummy Meat-free Monday.
Recipe compliments of Safari Vinegar.
Preparation time: under 30 mins | Cooking time: 30 mins – 1 hour | Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
Beetroot tart
- 3 tbsp SAFARI® Cape Balsamic Vinegar
- 4-5 medium beetroots, well-scrubbed and sliced into 0,5cm discs
- 4 banana shallots, peeled, halved or quartered lengthways
- 4 fresh thyme sprigs
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 320g ready-rolled vegan puff pastry
- 40g hazelnuts or walnuts, chopped (optional)
- A handful of fresh herbs
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cream cheese
- 115g cashew nuts, soaked in boiled water for 15 minutes
- 120ml cashew milk or any plant-based milk
- ½ tbsp nutritional yeast flakes
- 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- A pinch of white pepper
- 1 tsp dried onion granules
Pastry glaze
- 1 tsp maple syrup or agave nectar
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp plant-based milk
Method
Roasted vegetables
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- In a baking try, mix together the beetroot slices, shallots, thyme sprigs, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
- Season and bake for 30–35 minutes or until everything is tender.
Pastry
- When the vegetables go in the oven, unroll the pastry.
- Place it, still on its paper, onto a baking tray.
- Lightly score a rough border it, approximately 1,5cm from the edge, and prick the middle with a fork.
- When the beetroot is about halfway through its cooking time, place the pastry in the oven for 8-10 minutes. The border should puff up nicely and the pastry should be crisp and golden all over.
Cashew ‘cream cheese’
- Drain the soaked cashew nuts and combine with the rest of the ingredients and a pinch of salt in a blender.
- Blend until silky smooth, adding an extra splash of milk if needed and stirring from time to time.
Assembly and glazing
- Once the pastry and beetroot are cooked, use a palette knife to spread half of the cashew ‘cheese’ over the pastry, avoiding the borders.
- Neatly layer the beetroot and shallots on top.
- Dollop teaspoons of the remaining cashew ‘cheese’ on top of the beetroot, then sprinkle over the nuts (if using).
- Mix together the ingredients to make the pastry glaze and brush along the borders of the tart. Return to the oven for another 10 minutes until golden.
To serve
- Scatter over any fresh herbs, rocket or baby salad leaves to add a bit of colour.