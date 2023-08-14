Lifestyle

Vegan balsamic beetroot and shallot tart

Perfect for those seeking a vegan option, this tart is a delightful treat that showcases the beauty of plant-based cooking.

Enjoy the ideal balance of roasted beets and banana shallots in a balsamic beetroot in this vegan dish. Image credit: Safari Vinegar

This vegan balsamic beetroot and shallot tart is made with banana shallots, beetroot, and puff pastry. It can be prepared in under 30 minutes and makes for a yummy Meat-free Monday.

Recipe compliments of Safari Vinegar.

Preparation time: under 30 mins | Cooking time: 30 mins – 1 hour | Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

Beetroot tart

  • 3 tbsp SAFARI® Cape Balsamic Vinegar
  • 4-5 medium beetroots, well-scrubbed and sliced into 0,5cm discs
  • 4 banana shallots, peeled, halved or quartered lengthways
  • 4 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 320g ready-rolled vegan puff pastry
  • 40g hazelnuts or walnuts, chopped (optional)
  • A handful of fresh herbs
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cream cheese

  • 115g cashew nuts, soaked in boiled water for 15 minutes
  • 120ml cashew milk or any plant-based milk
  • ½ tbsp nutritional yeast flakes
  • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • A pinch of white pepper
  • 1 tsp dried onion granules

Pastry glaze

  • 1 tsp maple syrup or agave nectar
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp plant-based milk

Method

Roasted vegetables

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. In a baking try, mix together the beetroot slices, shallots, thyme sprigs, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
  3. Season and bake for 30–35 minutes or until everything is tender.

Pastry

  1. When the vegetables go in the oven, unroll the pastry.
  2. Place it, still on its paper, onto a baking tray.
  3. Lightly score a rough border it, approximately 1,5cm from the edge, and prick the middle with a fork.
  4. When the beetroot is about halfway through its cooking time, place the pastry in the oven for 8-10 minutes. The border should puff up nicely and the pastry should be crisp and golden all over.

Cashew ‘cream cheese’

  1. Drain the soaked cashew nuts and combine with the rest of the ingredients and a pinch of salt in a blender.
  2. Blend until silky smooth, adding an extra splash of milk if needed and stirring from time to time.

Assembly and glazing

  1. Once the pastry and beetroot are cooked, use a palette knife to spread half of the cashew ‘cheese’ over the pastry, avoiding the borders.
  2. Neatly layer the beetroot and shallots on top.
  3. Dollop teaspoons of the remaining cashew ‘cheese’ on top of the beetroot, then sprinkle over the nuts (if using).
  4. Mix together the ingredients to make the pastry glaze and brush along the borders of the tart. Return to the oven for another 10 minutes until golden.

To serve

  • Scatter over any fresh herbs, rocket or baby salad leaves to add a bit of colour.
