Those that did have some money to spare are spending it on takeaways, backup power solutions and replacing appliances damaged by power surges.

“Increases in the cost of living already have South African households struggling to make ends meet. Add the extra weight of forking out cash to make load-shedding-related plans and you have countless people who struggle to get by, let alone save,” says Tyrone Lowther, head of Budget Insurance.

The good news is that, with a few minor adjustments, even those on a shoestring budget can maximise every cent and weather the load-shedding storm. Budget Insurance offers the following advice on how to beat load-shedding, on a budget:

Start with smaller power sources – If generators, inverters and solar panels are not affordable options, look for multiple smaller options that make a big difference, like a UPS for internet connection, rechargeable lightbulbs, a gas heater and a small gas stove for cooking. Get a few high-wattage solar powered lights for your garden, as light is a crime deterrent. Also keep a torch or a solar powered light that is charged beforehand in multiple, easily accessible locations around your home. Be sure to also have plenty of spare batteries. Beware of the surge – Surge protectors are readily available and can be purchased at most retailers and hardware stores. Surge protectors should be installed at three points on the property; at the utilities meter, at the load side of the main service panel and plugged into electrical equipment inside the home. A wide range of plug adaptors are available including multi-plugs, two-pin plugs and plugs with a USB portal. Plus, there are even specific plugs for TVs and fridges. Another quick and cost-effective solution is to plug appliances into a power strip/multi-plug with a built-in surge protector. Remember to disconnect electronics and appliances just before scheduled load-shedding times, especially those that could cause fire when power is restored. Power surges usually occur when the power comes back on so ensure you wait until load-shedding has ended to switch them back on again. Ideally switch them on one by one. Increase manual security measures – Unfortunately load-shedding can make our homes more vulnerable to break-ins and burglaries. Electrical systems may be affected during prolonged outages. See where you can add or improve deterrents that don’t rely on electricity. Use padlocks, burglar bars and deadbolts – these provide an extra level of home security that isn’t power-dependent. Ramp up road safety – Load-shedding, severe weather conditions, and treacherous roads, all increase our risk of accidents. Without streetlights and robots, travelling in the early hours of the morning or the evening, especially in winter, requires increased vigilance. Ensure that you keep to the speed limit and increase caution when driving in unfamiliar areas. A little meal prep goes a long way – Taking time to do a little food prep for the week means you’ll be less reliant on take-aways, which take a big chunk out of your budget. Keep ice bricks or bottles with frozen water in your fridge to keep food from spoiling. Update – Make sure that the wiring in your home has been checked and if necessary, updated. Many homes are not equipped to handle today’s modern devices and may run the risk of power surges. Signs that your wiring is outdated are frequent blown fuses or tripped circuits – important signs that should not be ignored. A problem in more modern homes is circuit overload, so to prevent that from happening, ensure large appliances have dedicated circuits. Prioritise emergency savings – It’s wise to set aside a small amount each month for an emergency fund, in case disaster does strike. Even if you can only set aside a couple of hundred rands a month, it’s a good start. Shop around for affordable insurance – At a nominal monthly fee, good insurance cover should protect you against massive costs associated with repairs and replacements.

For more tips, visit Get It Magazine.