South African musician Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, popularly known as Londie London, is set to drop new music after taking a break.

During her break from music, she gave birth to two children, left the father of the kids, began a new business, appeared on a reality TV show, and fell in love again.

The new single tilted Themba will drop on Friday and features famous producer DJ Maphorisa and multi-platinum selling Yumbs.

Taking to her Instagram timeline the former Real Housewives of Durban star announced the exciting news with the caption:

“Let’s take it back to the music Londie London ft Maphorisa and Yumbs – Themba. dropping 18/08/23.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londiwe Zulu (@londie_london_official)

According to IOL, the singer’s new single Themba is a song about hope and letting people know that hope won’t kill you (ithemba alibulali).

Many people flooded the reality TV star’s comment section after she announced the exciting news.

Amapiano singer, songwriter, and DJ Lady Du took to the reality TV star’s comment where she simply complimented the mother of two saying: “The way I love your voice .”

A fan wrote: “Been waiting for your comeback .”

“This is so amazing ,” wrote anoter fan.

The musician also recently celebrated her daughter’s birthday in true Londie style as she hosted a lavish birthday party for her one-year-old daughter.

She captioned the post saying:

“We celebrated @_bomi______ yesterday at our home with close friends. And what a beautiful day it was. Thank you to everyone that came through and made it extra special .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londiwe Zulu (@londie_london_official)

Also read: Ami Faku featured on album honouring Bob Marley

The post Londie London set to drop new music appeared first on Bona Magazine.