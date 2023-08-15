Lifestyle

Pork bangers with samp and beans

This easy-to-make dish features pork banger and samp, topped with greens and served with a side of canned sugar beans.

6 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Pork bangers with samp and beans
This flavourful pork bangers and samp recipe is the perfect meal on a cold winter’s evening. Image credit: SA Pork

Treat your taste buds with this delicious pork banger, samp & beans recipe! Perfect for a hearty and satisfying meal any day of the week. Recipe compliments of SA Pork.

Ingredients

  • 6 pork bangers of your choice
  • 1 teaspoon of braai spice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cooked samp and beans
  • Assorted greens for garnish
  • Canned sugar beans

For the samp and beans:

  • 400g samp, soaked overnight in water
  • 200g sugar beans, soaked overnight in water
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 cup of milk
  • 1 cup of Cremora
  • 1/2-3/4 cup butter

Method

  1. Heat up a generous amount of oil over medium-high heat in a large pan. Fry the pork bangers until brown on all sides. Season with braai spice, salt and pepper, then remove from the pan and set aside.
  2. First, drain the soaked samp and beans from their water to make the samp and beans. Add them into a pressure cooker or a large pot, then cover them in enough water to boil. 
  3. Add a generous amount of salt, milk, Cremora, and butter into the pot. Mix well, ensuring that each grain is coated in the buttery mixture. 
  4. Allow the pot to cook on low heat for 2-3 hours, topping with more liquid if needed. Once the samp and beans are fully cooked and soft, they’re ready to serve.
  5. Top the cooked samp and beans with the fried pork bangers, then add a handful of greens. Serve with canned sugar beans on the side. Enjoy!

Note: You can adjust the amount of salt, milk, Cremora, and butter based on your taste buds. Feel free to add more if you prefer a richer and creamier texture.

6 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read

GET IT MAGAZINE

I'm an experienced writer, sub-editor, and media & public relations specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the media industry – across digital, print, TV, and radio. I earned a diploma in Journalism and Print Media from leading institution, Damelin College, with distinctions (Journalism And Print Media, Media Studies, Technical English And Communications, South African Studies, African & International Studies, Technology in Journalism, Journalism II & Practical Journalism). I also hold a qualification in Investigative Journalism from Print Media SA, First Aid Training from St John’s Ambulance, as well as certificates in Learning to Write Marketing Copy, Planning a Career in User Experience, and Writing a Compelling Blog Post.
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button