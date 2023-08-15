Lifestyle
Pork bangers with samp and beans
This easy-to-make dish features pork banger and samp, topped with greens and served with a side of canned sugar beans.
Treat your taste buds with this delicious pork banger, samp & beans recipe! Perfect for a hearty and satisfying meal any day of the week. Recipe compliments of SA Pork.
Ingredients
- 6 pork bangers of your choice
- 1 teaspoon of braai spice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooked samp and beans
- Assorted greens for garnish
- Canned sugar beans
For the samp and beans:
- 400g samp, soaked overnight in water
- 200g sugar beans, soaked overnight in water
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 cup of Cremora
- 1/2-3/4 cup butter
Method
- Heat up a generous amount of oil over medium-high heat in a large pan. Fry the pork bangers until brown on all sides. Season with braai spice, salt and pepper, then remove from the pan and set aside.
- First, drain the soaked samp and beans from their water to make the samp and beans. Add them into a pressure cooker or a large pot, then cover them in enough water to boil.
- Add a generous amount of salt, milk, Cremora, and butter into the pot. Mix well, ensuring that each grain is coated in the buttery mixture.
- Allow the pot to cook on low heat for 2-3 hours, topping with more liquid if needed. Once the samp and beans are fully cooked and soft, they’re ready to serve.
- Top the cooked samp and beans with the fried pork bangers, then add a handful of greens. Serve with canned sugar beans on the side. Enjoy!
Note: You can adjust the amount of salt, milk, Cremora, and butter based on your taste buds. Feel free to add more if you prefer a richer and creamier texture.