Heat up a generous amount of oil over medium-high heat in a large pan. Fry the pork bangers until brown on all sides. Season with braai spice, salt and pepper, then remove from the pan and set aside.

First, drain the soaked samp and beans from their water to make the samp and beans. Add them into a pressure cooker or a large pot, then cover them in enough water to boil.

Add a generous amount of salt, milk, Cremora, and butter into the pot. Mix well, ensuring that each grain is coated in the buttery mixture.

Allow the pot to cook on low heat for 2-3 hours, topping with more liquid if needed. Once the samp and beans are fully cooked and soft, they’re ready to serve.