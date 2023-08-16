For the young adult book clubbers

Summer romance. Best friends. It’s Not Summer Without You is the second novel in the wonderful The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, a series streaming on Prime Video, and the perfect read for romantic young adults. Penguin

Penny and Tate have known each other all their lives – their mums are besties. Penny and Tate defs are not friends! They keep almost kissing. But they don’t talk about it. Now they’ve moved in together. Things are going to get real! Six Times We Almost Kissed (and the one time we did) by Tess Sharpe is funny and heartbreaking and heartwarming. Hodder Children’s Books

