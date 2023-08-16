Mushroom and masoor dal tikki, otherwise known as mushroom and red lentil fritters, are a combination of protein-rich red lentils, earthy portabellini mushrooms, and aromatic spices, all brought together to create a culinary masterpiece.

With a crispy exterior and a tender interior, these fritters also boast refreshing coriander and mint chutney.

Recipe compliments of South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

Ingredients

Coriander and mint chutney

2 bunches fresh coriander

1 bunch fresh mint

1 green chilli

1 knob fresh ginger peeled

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp cumin

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tbsp salt

2-3 tbsp water

For the tikki/fritters

300 g masoor dal/red lentils

625 ml water

1 red onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

300 g portabellini mushrooms sliced in half and then sliced thinly

1 large bunch fresh coriander roughly chopped

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp tumeric

75 g flour

1 tsp salt

2 large eggs

Olive oil for cooking

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

For the coriander and mint chutney

Place all the ingredients in a food processor. Blend – adding enough water until smooth. Taste to adjust seasoning. Keep in the fridge until serving.

For the tikki/fritters

Place the lentils in a pot with the water. Bring the lentils and water to a boil, reduce to a low simmer and cover. Cook the lentils for about 10 minutes until tender but not mushy. If the water has not been fully absorbed by the time the lentils are cooked, drain and allow to steam dry. Place cooked lentils in a large mixing bowl. Add a tiny drizzle of olive oil to a large frying pan. Add the red onion and cook until soft and then add the garlic and cook for a minute until fragrant. Scrape into the mixing bowl of lentils. Add another little drizzle of olive oil to the frying pan and cook the mushrooms on high heat until they release all of their water and turn golden brown. Season lightly. Add mushrooms to the lentil bowl along with the fresh coriander, spices, seasoning and flour. Mix to coat well. Pour over the eggs and mix, slightly crushing and mashing the red lentils as you do so. For a chunky textural fritter keep the lentils half mashed, half whole. Preheat oven to 200˚C. Brush a large baking tray with a little olive oil. Using a ¼ cup measure – scoop the mixture and form into patties on the tray. Brush the tops with a little olive oil. Bake in the oven for about 25 minutes, flipping them at 15 minutes. You can also pan fry the fritters using a non-stick frying pan and a little olive oil or brush them all over with a little olive oil and air fry them. When golden brown on both sides remove and place on a cooling rack for a few minutes. This will allow steam to escape and keep them from being soggy.

To serve