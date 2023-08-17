Lifestyle
Sweet and sour pilchard curry
If you're a seafood lover, this sweet and sour pilchard curry is sure to become a favourite addition to your recipe repertoire.
Experience the ultimate winter comfort with a steaming bowl of sweet and sour pilchard curry.
As the temperatures drop outside, this hearty dish is your perfect ally in warming up from within. Recipe compliments of Lucky Star.
Ingredients
- Lucky Star Pilchards in Sweet Chilli Sauce 2 cans (400 g each)
- Cooking oil 2 Tbsp (30 ml)
- Medium onions, chopped 2
- Green pepper, diced 1⁄2
- Bay leaves 2
- Cloves 4
- Cinnamon stick 1
- Cardamom seeds 3
- Garlic, chopped 1 tsp (5 ml)
- Ginger, grated 1 tsp (5 ml)
- Mild curry powder 2 tsp (10 ml)
- Garam masala 1 tsp (5 ml)
- Brown vinegar
- Turmeric 1⁄2 tsp (2.5 ml)
- Large tomatoes, grated 2
- Medium potatoes, peeled & quartered 4
- Chicken stock or water 1⁄4 cup (60 ml)
- Sugar 2 Tbsp (30 ml)
- Salt to taste
Method
- In a large saucepan, fry onions until soft and translucent.
- Add diced green pepper along with all dry spices and stir for a minute, then add garlic and ginger and stir for another minute.
- Add tomatoes, potatoes, sugar, vinegar and salt, simmer for 15 – 20 minutes or until the sauce thickens and the potatoes are soft.
- Add the fish and cook for a further 5 minutes.
- Serve with rice or roti with a tomato, onion and coriander sambal.