A sweet treat this weekend
With the weather getting warmer in certain parts of the country, and with the weekend starting soon ... we couldn't resist this recipe.
Amasi and cookies ice-cream
Serves: 8 – 10
Setting time: 3 – 4 hours
Ingredients:
500 ml (2 cups) cream
500 ml (2 cups) amasi
250 ml (1 cup) condensed milk
5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
1 cup sandwich chocolate cookies, crushed
Method:
- Line a loaf tin with cling wrap and place in the freezer to chill.
- In a bowl whisk the vanilla essence and condensed milk together.
- Beat the cream into soft peaks using an electric mixer.
- Add the condensed milk with the vanilla essence and the amasi to the whipped cream and continue to mix till everything has been well incorporated.
- Once the ice-cream mixture is well mixed, remove from the mixture and fold in the crushed biscuits.
- Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf tin and place in the freezer for 3 – 4 hours or until the
ice-cream has set.
- When set, turn out, slice or serve as needed
This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA
