A sweet treat this weekend

Amasi and cookies ice-cream

Serves: 8 – 10

Setting time: 3 – 4 hours

Ingredients:

500 ml (2 cups) cream

500 ml (2 cups) amasi

250 ml (1 cup) condensed milk

5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

1 cup sandwich chocolate cookies, crushed

Method:

Line a loaf tin with cling wrap and place in the freezer to chill. In a bowl whisk the vanilla essence and condensed milk together. Beat the cream into soft peaks using an electric mixer. Add the condensed milk with the vanilla essence and the amasi to the whipped cream and continue to mix till everything has been well incorporated. Once the ice-cream mixture is well mixed, remove from the mixture and fold in the crushed biscuits. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf tin and place in the freezer for 3 – 4 hours or until the

ice-cream has set. When set, turn out, slice or serve as needed

This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA

