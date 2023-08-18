Warm up your winter with spiced buttered rum

This classic winter beverage combines the rich flavours of rum, warm spices, and velvety butter, creating a concoction that will warm you from the inside out.

Ingredients

2 cups water

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups dark rum

Whipped cream, for garnish (optional)

Ground cinnamon or nutmeg, for garnish (optional)

Coffee beans, for garnish

Method

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the water, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and salt. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved. Once the mixture is smooth and well combined, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently for about 10 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Remove the saucepan from the heat and carefully stir in the dark rum. Pour the hot spiced buttered rum into mugs, leaving a little room at the top for garnishes. If desired, top each mug with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon or nutmeg. These garnishes add a touch of elegance and enhance the visual appeal of the drink. Serve the hot spiced buttered rum immediately, while it’s still warm.

Enjoying the Perfect Winter Beverage

The hot spiced buttered rum is a treat best enjoyed slowly, allowing the warmth to seep into your bones. Sip it leisurely while indulging in a good book, engaging in pleasant conversation, or simply unwinding after a long day.

Variations and Tips