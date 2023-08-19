Chocolate Eclairs made in the air fryer

Air fryer chocolate eclairs are the latest trend taking the dessert world by storm, offering a convenient and delicious way to enjoy these heavenly treats. With a golden and flaky exterior, generously filled with creamy vanilla custard, and drizzled with luscious chocolate ganache, these air-fried delights are a must-try for any dessert enthusiast.

This recipe was created by a final-year Foods student at the University of Pretoria, Department of Consumer and Food Sciences. The student was tasked by Lamb and Mutton SA, to use lamb bone broth, made in the Instant Pot Pro, using wasted bones and offcuts, as a functional ingredient in an innovative recipe.

Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.

Ingredients

Eclairs

113 mls Lamb bone broth

48 g Unsalted butter

56 g Cake wheat flour

1.5 Large eggs

Cheat Pâté Choux

250 g Milk Chocolate

250 g Low fat Cottage cheese

Method

Place the broth and butter in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Make sure the butter is fully melted. Remove from the heat and immediately add all the flour. Put the pan back on the heat and mix until it comes away from the sides of the pan. Place the dough in a bowl and chill in the blast chiller until cold. Transfer the dough to the bowl of a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat it for a few seconds at medium speed. Then beat in the eggs until the dough is shiny. Place the dough in a pastry bag fitted with a star piping tip and pipe lines onto only a piece of parchment paper that will fit into your air fryer tray. Place in the tray and air fry for 18 minutes at 180°C on one side and turn to bake for 12 minutes on the other side. Cool the eclairs completely before piping.

For the filling