Pabi Cooper speaks about her journey to success

South African entertainer Paballo Basetsana Mothapo, better known as Pabi Cooper is elated for achieving her dreams.

Taking to Instagram, the star reflected on her journey to success which inspired many of her followers.

The Dali Wami hitmaker spoke about her passion for soccer and how she evolved into being a singer.

“It all started as a dream. I wanted to pursue my passion for football and ended up becoming a performer! Fast forward a few years and I am living that dream, still constantly working on my first love for football but I have also traveled the world, I became brand ambassador for one of my favourite brands @shieldza, I pulled off Cooper FC Shutdown, was nominated for a prestigious international award for my music and performed on global stages. And watching @banyana.banyana fight to make it to the knockout stage inspired me so much! Just like our national team, I am #NotDoneYet and this is only the beginning!,” she wrote.

Flooding her comments were her inspired followers, this is what some of them had to say:

“This is so beautiful to watch and so inspiring to watch you grow as a person.”

“Yesssssss I used to watch all these videos the main reason I feel like I know you better than any other fans you have I’m your biggest fan shame …. Loved your videos with @sweet. lemonade .”

“God blessed u I am proud of u. I watch every video amazing never give up yourself. Enjoy your day be safe god blessed.”

