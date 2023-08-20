New and brilliant titles to add to your bookshelf

Katrina Hunt can ‘read’ the intentions of others. Douglas Kruger tells us more about this fascinating character – and the nail-biting adventure that awaits readers of this psychological thriller, Character Scan, here. Katrina Hunt has a disturbing secret. Since her earliest days fighting for survival in the poverty of a trailer park, she’s been able to sense moral corruption. And her gift is never wrong. This strange ability affects every relationship, for people have no way to hide from her. Katrina harnesses her gift and sets it to work, sniffing out evil in positions of privilege and power. Yet she soon finds she is not the only one who can do it.

Single mother Revelle Lee is an interpreter who spends her days translating for victims, witnesses and the accused across London. Only she knows what they’re saying. Only she knows the truth. Innocent or guilty. It’s all a matter of interpretation… Vintage’s lead crime thriller debut for 2023, for readers of Louise Candlish, Sarah Vaughan, and Harriet Tyce. Brooke Robinson’s enthralling debut explores what a criminal interpreter would do when faced with the moral dilemma of letting the wrong man go free.

Ansie Dippenaar-Schoeman is one of the foremost experts on African spiders. As a professional arachnologist, Ansie has devoted her entire career, spanning more than 55 years, to the study of spiders, and she shares snippets of that prodigious career with us here. Thoroughly revised and updated, this long-awaited new edition of Field Guide to the Spiders of South Africa remains the most comprehensive guide to South African spiders published to date. It features over 780 of the more common spider species encountered in the field and in homes and gardens, as well as representative species from some of the rarer spider families.

