Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a can’t miss this month

Are you ready for a clash of the Spider-People? Packed with all the action, humour and fun audiences have come to expect from this much-loved Marvel character, this animated film picks up where 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, among several other accolades) left off.

After reuniting with “Ghost Spider” Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), Brooklyn’s full-time friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. It’s clear that anyone can wear the mask – but it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Empire calls Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse “visually astonishing” and “emotionally powerful”, while The Guardian describes the film as “sublime” and “a dizzying, dazzling sequel” in its five-star review.

Directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, this web-slinging animated ride also features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson and Jason Schwartzman.

Join Miles Morales for the next thrilling chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga when the acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives on DStv Box Office from 25 August 2023.

