What causes bad breath?

Bad breath, also known as halitosis, is an unpleasant condition that plagues millions of people worldwide. It can be an embarrassing and confidence-shattering problem for many.

According to Mayo Clinic, here are some of the causes of bad breath:

Poor Oral Hygiene:

Neglecting regular brushing, flossing, and tongue cleaning allows bacteria to thrive in the mouth. These bacteria break down leftover food particles, releasing foul-smelling sulfur compounds that cause bad breath.

Dry Mouth:

Saliva plays a crucial role in washing away bacteria and food debris. A dry mouth, often caused by dehydration, certain medications, or mouth-breathing creates an ideal environment for bacteria to multiply and produce malodour.

Food Choices:

Certain foods with strong odours like garlic, onions, and spices can leave their mark on your breath long after consumption. These compounds are absorbed into the bloodstream and expelled through the lungs, leading to lingering bad breath.

Smoking and Tobacco Use:

Smoking not only leaves its own distinctive smell but also dries out the mouth and increases the growth of odour-causing bacteria, exacerbating halitosis.

Gum Disease:

Gingivitis and periodontitis are gum diseases caused by bacterial infections. The bacteria release noxious gases that contribute to foul-smelling breath.

Dental Issues:

Untreated cavities, infected teeth, and dental appliances that are not cleaned properly can foster bacterial growth and foul breath.

Systemic Illnesses:

Certain medical conditions such as respiratory tract infections, diabetes, liver disease, and gastrointestinal problems can release volatile chemicals via the breath, causing bad breath.

To tackle bad breath, maintain a diligent oral hygiene routine, including brushing your teeth and tongue twice a day, flossing daily, and using an antibacterial mouthwash. Drink plenty of water to combat dry mouth and avoid tobacco products and pungent foods. Regular dental check-ups can help detect and address underlying dental issues or gum diseases. If bad breath persists despite these efforts, consult a healthcare professional to rule out any potential underlying medical conditions.

Bad breath is often preventable with proper oral care and a healthy lifestyle. By addressing the root causes, we can unmask the culprits behind halitosis and breathe fresh life into our social interactions and self-confidence.

The post What causes bad breath? appeared first on Bona Magazine.