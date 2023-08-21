Herb and pepper air fryer frittata

This healthy air fryer frittata is loaded with herbs and vegetables and is perfect to prep ahead. Cottage cheese gives it a protein boost and creaminess, but feel free to add in other cheese of your choice. You can totally adapt this recipe to use whatever vegetables you have, just keep them chopped quite small if you are not cooking them before. Alternatively, stir fry whatever you have on hand and add them to the egg mix. Replace the egg whites with 3 large whole eggs if you prefer. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.

Ingredients

4 whole large free-range eggs

½ cup egg whites (or 2 – 3 whole large eggs)

1/3 cup smooth cottage cheese (low fat or full fat)

½ red onion finely chopped

1 red or yellow bell pepper finely chopped

4 spring onions finely chopped (optional)

½ cup baby spinach leaves, finely sliced

1 Tbsp soy sauce (optional) – or just season with salt

2 Tbs chopped parsley

2 Tbsp chopped chives

¼ cup (small handful) basil leaves, chopped

Salt & black pepper

Method

Whisk the eggs and egg whites together until loosened up and well incorporated. Add the cottage cheese and beat until well combined. Add all the other ingredients and mix to combine. Pre-heat your air fryer to 180C/350F and set the timer for 27 minutes. Line a small square baking tin with air fryer parchment paper. Spray the paper well on all sides with cooking spray. When the air fryer has reached temperature, gently lower the filled tin into the basket and close. Once cooked, leave to rest in the air fryer for 5 minutes then remove, slice and serve.

Tip: You can store cooled frittata in the fridge, just slice and place in a sealed container. To reheat, microwave for 2 minutes on high.