Mix this week’s menu up with a creamy fish pie
Tired of the same dinners every week? Try adding this delicious creamy fish pie to the menu for something delicious and new...
Cooking and baking time: 40 min
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil
750 g hake or haddock fillets, cut into large chunks,
for this recipe we used haddock
3 tbsp fish spice
500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream
250 ml (1 cup) full-cream milk
1 small onion, finely diced
6 cups potatoes, peeled and diced
150 g butter
⅔ cup flour
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
1 cup frozen peas
2 cups baby Spinach
Method:
- Preheat your oven to 200°C.
- In a saucepan heat the olive oil and add the onion once the oil is hot.
- Sauté the onion till they are cooked and translucent.
- Add the the fish fillets to the onions and continue to sauté for a few minutes
- Season with the fish spice and stir well.
- Once the fish is cooked, set it aside.
- Place a large frying pan over a medium heat add half of the butter (75 g) then melt the butter
in the pan.
- Add the flour to the melted butter then whisk until a smooth paste forms.
- While stirring, slowly add the cream and cook for 2 – 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
- Add the mustard, peas and baby spinach to the sauce and stir well.
- Remove from the heat and allow the creamy fish to cool down for 10 – 15minutes.
Mashed Potatoes
- Boil the diced potatoes in salted water until
tender, then mash with 75 g of butter and 1 cup
milk.
Assembling the fish pie
- Transfer the cooled creamy fish to a baking dish.
- Top the fish with the mashed potatoes and spread out evenly.
- Place in the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden in colour and the edges are bubbling.
This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA
