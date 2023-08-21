Mix this week’s menu up with a creamy fish pie

Cooking and baking time: 40 min

Serves: 6 – 8

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

750 g hake or haddock fillets, cut into large chunks,

for this recipe we used haddock

3 tbsp fish spice

500 ml (2 cups) fresh cream

250 ml (1 cup) full-cream milk

1 small onion, finely diced

6 cups potatoes, peeled and diced

150 g butter

⅔ cup flour

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 cup frozen peas

2 cups baby Spinach

Method:

Preheat your oven to 200°C. In a saucepan heat the olive oil and add the onion once the oil is hot. Sauté the onion till they are cooked and translucent. Add the the fish fillets to the onions and continue to sauté for a few minutes Season with the fish spice and stir well. Once the fish is cooked, set it aside. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat add half of the butter (75 g) then melt the butter

in the pan. Add the flour to the melted butter then whisk until a smooth paste forms. While stirring, slowly add the cream and cook for 2 – 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Add the mustard, peas and baby spinach to the sauce and stir well. Remove from the heat and allow the creamy fish to cool down for 10 – 15minutes.

Mashed Potatoes

Boil the diced potatoes in salted water until

tender, then mash with 75 g of butter and 1 cup

milk.

Assembling the fish pie

Transfer the cooled creamy fish to a baking dish. Top the fish with the mashed potatoes and spread out evenly. Place in the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until golden in colour and the edges are bubbling.

This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA

