DJ Tira’s name used by an online scammer

Mthokozisi ‘DJ Tira’ Khathi is the scapegoat an online scam that sees an unknown person asking people for money pretending to be him.

This popular scam has seen many people send money to scammers, thinking they were sending it to their friends and loved ones.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the producer and award-winning hitmaker shared a screen grabbed message sent to the victim’s DM by the scammer.

In the conversation the scammer introduces him/herself as Tira and also uses the DJ’s nickname Makoya Bearings. Instead of calling himself Makoya Bearings, the scammer sends a first red flag by calling himself Maboya Bearings.

When asked what he wanted? He said: “Kahle ngiCelebrate phela Respect (I’m a celebrity, respect!)!! … bengithi mina cela ungizame noba nge R1000 ngizokukhokhela inkinga nginanjwe inkunzi (I wanted to ask that you please lend me R1000 I’ll pay you, the problem is that I’ve been robbed.”

The Sikilidi hitmaker captioned his post:

“Hhayi ke angisazi (I don’t know now).”

Hhayi ke angisazi pic.twitter.com/rXPjvU1ohw — Makoya Bearings (@DJTira) August 14, 2023

Social media users found the post amusing, commenting:

this reminds me of “Zanele Mbokazi” inboxing me this morning scammers are exhausting yaz — MaKhuzwayo (@uThembisa) August 14, 2023

This conversation deserves a movie scene pic.twitter.com/RqQnglQTnB — Li-Nd@ (@LiNd77213487) August 16, 2023

ngicelebrate phela respect — Errrbody loves Sisanda (@foreversisanda) August 14, 2023

Your New nickname is Maboya — TeeJay (@15TeeJay) August 14, 2023

Lol this is so funny damn! — Name can be blank- 𝕏 (@bokoromonio) August 14, 2023

This is so malume though “unjani baby girl…” pic.twitter.com/A0a5EhzBBK — Lethokuhle Kambule (@IamLtkWarric) August 14, 2023

Also see: Nasty C announces drop of new album

The post DJ Tira’s name used by an online scammer appeared first on Bona Magazine.