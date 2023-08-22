Lifestyle

DJ Tira’s name used by an online scammer

Mthokozisi 'DJ Tira' Khathi has warned the public to not fall victim to a scam being done in his name.

Mthokozisi ‘DJ Tira’ Khathi is the scapegoat an online scam that sees an unknown person asking people for money pretending to be him.

This popular scam has seen many people send money to scammers, thinking they were sending it to their friends and loved ones.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the producer and award-winning hitmaker shared a screen grabbed message sent to the victim’s DM by the scammer.

In the conversation the scammer introduces him/herself as Tira and also uses the DJ’s nickname Makoya Bearings. Instead of calling himself Makoya Bearings, the scammer sends a first red flag by calling himself Maboya Bearings.

When asked what he wanted? He said: “Kahle ngiCelebrate phela Respect (I’m a celebrity, respect!)!! … bengithi mina cela ungizame noba nge R1000 ngizokukhokhela inkinga nginanjwe inkunzi (I wanted to ask that you please lend me R1000 I’ll pay you, the problem is that I’ve been robbed.”

The Sikilidi hitmaker captioned his post:

Hhayi ke angisazi 😅 (I don’t know now).”

Social media users found the post amusing, commenting:

