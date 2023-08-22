No-raisin beef bobotie with curry leaves

Mildly spiced beef mince bobotie remains a true classic and such a favourite all across South Africa. This version is a little less sweet, omitting the dried fruit and apricot jam for a more savoury result. The addition of curry leaves lends a deliciously nutty, complex flavour. Perfect with a crisp, dry white wine like the Spier Signature Chenin Blanc.

Ingredients

Serves 6

30 ml vegetable oil

2 onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

15 ml fresh ginger, finely grated

20 ml mild curry powder

5 ml ground turmeric

5 ml ground coriander

5 ml ground cumin

1 kg lean beef mince

salt & black pepper to taste

30 ml lemon juice

60 ml fruit chutney

30 ml Worcestershire sauce

30 ml tomato paste

2 slices white bread, soaked in water

125 ml milk

1 XL egg

12 curry leaves (fresh or dried)

Method



1. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat and add the onions. Fry until soft and translucent, then add the garlic and ginger and fry for another 30 seconds. Add the curry powder, turmeric, coriander and cumin, and fry, stirring, for a minute. Add the beef mince in batches of 3, turning up the heat to high and stirring after each addition and waiting for the meat to change colour from pink to grey (do not brown) before adding more.

2. When all the meat has changed colour, season generously with salt & pepper, then add the lemon juice, chutney, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste and soaked bread (break up the bread into chunks – it will continue to break down while cooking). Stir well, then turn down the heat to low and cover with a lid. Cook slowly for 25 minutes, scraping the bottom often to prevent burning. In the meantime, pre-heat your oven to 180 °C.

3. In a medium jug, mix the milk and egg well and season with salt & pepper. When the meat mixture is ready, transfer it to a suitable deep baking dish and smooth the top evenly. Pour over the milky egg mixture and dot all over with curry leaves. Bake at 180 °C for 35 minutes or until golden and bubbly on top. Remove and serve hot with rice, fresh coriander, toasted coconut, chutney and tomato salsa (or your choice of sambals).

About the wine: Spier Signature Chenin Blanc

Perfect with friends in summer, over a picnic style meal including sesame coated chicken goujons and grilled goats cheese crottin on crisp bruschetta.