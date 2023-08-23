Lifestyle
A spicy spin on chicken liver noodles
Packed with protein and veggies, this dish showcases the tantalising flavours of Chinese cuisine while keeping your wallet happy.
Discover the perfect recipe for chicken liver noodles with fresh coriander and red chilli. Not only is this dish, compliments of Astral Chicken, incredibly delicious, but it’s also a budget-friendly option for a nutritious dinner that doesn’t compromise on taste.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes | Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 250g cooked chicken livers
- 2 packets 2-min noodles
- 1 carrot, sliced
- 4 spring onions, sliced
- 1 red chilli, thinly sliced
- ½ cucumber, sliced into ribbons
- Fresh coriander, to serve
Method
- Cook 2-minute noodles in a microwave-safe bowl covered in water.
- Drain cooked noodles and place them in a large bowl.
- Fold cooked chicken livers into the hot noodles.
- Add carrots, spring onions, chilli, cucumber, and coriander to the bowl.
- Serve immediately.