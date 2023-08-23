Healthy, nutritious and quick to whip up

Beetroot, feta & walnut salad

Serves: 6-8 people

Portion size: 120g

Ingredients:

For the salad:

450 g (5 medium size) cooked and cubed beetroot – you can use pre-cooked one’s bought from a store

100 g Danish-style feta cheese

3 big handfuls (about 80 g) fresh rocket

3 tbsp (54 g) walnuts – chopped (pecan nut is a great substitute)

Lemon vinaigrette:

125 ml (1/2 cup) olive oil

50 ml juice of one medium sized lemon zest of one lemon

2 heaped tbsp (130 g) honey

1 tbsp (12 g) Dijon mustard (optional)

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Method:

In a small jug or jar, whisk (or shake by popping the lid on the jar) all the ingredients for the lemon vinaigrette together. Put the rocket in a salad bowl or on a serving platter. Pour some vinaigrette over it then add the cubed beetroot and feta cheese. Add some more lemon vinaigrette before sprinkling some chopped walnuts over the top. If you have leftover salad dressing you can keep in an airtight container (or a jar)in the fridge for up to 4 days.

This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA.

For more amazing recipes, visit Get It Magazine.