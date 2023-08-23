Healthy, nutritious and quick to whip up

Lifestyle
Beetroot, feta & walnut salad
Serves: 6-8 people
Portion size: 120g
Ingredients:
For the salad:
- 450 g (5 medium size) cooked and cubed beetroot – you can use pre-cooked one’s bought from a store
- 100 g Danish-style feta cheese
- 3 big handfuls (about 80 g) fresh rocket
- 3 tbsp (54 g) walnuts – chopped (pecan nut is a great substitute)
Lemon vinaigrette:
- 125 ml (1/2 cup) olive oil
- 50 ml juice of one medium sized lemon zest of one lemon
- 2 heaped tbsp (130 g) honey
- 1 tbsp (12 g) Dijon mustard (optional)
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
Method:
- In a small jug or jar, whisk (or shake by popping the lid on the jar) all the ingredients for the lemon vinaigrette together.
- Put the rocket in a salad bowl or on a serving platter. Pour some vinaigrette over it then add the cubed beetroot and feta cheese.
- Add some more lemon vinaigrette before sprinkling some chopped walnuts over the top.
- If you have leftover salad dressing you can keep in an airtight container (or a jar)in the fridge for up to 4 days.
