Young love inspires Christi’s new single

Falling in love for the first time and all the emotions that go with it inspired emerging singer-songwriter, Christi’s new pop single, Sunday Afternoon, which has just been released and promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Penned by the 23-year-old herself, the heartfelt track delves deep into the vulnerabilities of love, offering a soulful journey of hope and self-discovery.

“Sunday Afternoon was co-written by myself and producer Daniel Baron. It’s kind of hard for me to write songs when I’m happy, as writing is my method of processing my emotions. However, I wrote this track when I started to realise that I wanted to spend my life with the person I was dating. I was 19 and he was my first love and committed relationship. Falling in love was a new and exciting experience for me. The song also made me realise what I wanted out of life; and that was to spend my life with him. The song was my way of deciding to give the relationship my all and not worrying about what the future will bring,” the artist explains.

She adds: “Unfortunately, the relationship ended and consequently inspired ‘Fall Apart’. The relationship didn’t end well, and my memories with him are polluted with heartache. This song is one of the few things from the relationship that still makes me happy. It reminds me of the good in the relationship. It reminds me of a time that I loved someone with all my heart. Taylor Swift’s song ‘Happiness’ gave me a lot of closure after the break-up. ‘There’ll be happiness after you, but there was happiness because of you. Both of these things can be true, there is happiness in our history.’ These lyrics really describe what goes through my mind when I sing Sunday Afternoon. It gives me hope for the future, as I know I’ll find someone who will make me happy.”

Sunday Afternoon follows in the footsteps of the musician’s second single, Rain, which was a resounding success, earning her well-deserved recognition as both a songwriter and performer. The song’s heartfelt message touched the hearts of listeners, leading to extensive media coverage and her first national TV interview and live studio performance.

Christi has wanted to be a performer for as long as she can remember, a passion sparked by her father, who was a DJ. She currently lives in Potchefstroom and is devoting all her time to her music career.

Looking ahead, the artist’s upcoming album, set to release in October, promises to be a reflection of her life, delving deep into themes of depression, insecurity, and self-discovery. The album will experiment with various sounds inspired by the music of the 70s and 80s, showcasing her continued artistic evolution.

She shares: “The first half of the year, I dedicated to creating this album and figuring out who I am as a musician. The rest of the year, I want to focus on performing. I haven’t performed a lot in the last few years, and I miss it. I love performing. It’s my favourite part of the job. So, I would like to put a band together to help me translate my sound into live performances. I already have a few ideas for my next album, so I would love to jump right back into writing”.

In addition to her music career, she is coaching serenade at the Northwest University’s De Wilgers male residence and enjoys teaching these young men more about music and helping them develop their vocals.

Sunday Afternoon is a relatable love song about letting go of your fears and truly trusting someone with your heart. “Everyone longs for love. This song reminds me of my past love and gives me hope for new love in the future. I think listeners will feel the same way when they listen to the song,” she concludes.

The single is now available on all digital platforms. Download it here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/christi1/sunday-afternoon

