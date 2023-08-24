Lifestyle
Discover the magic of homemade mayonnaise
Despite its mysterious history, homemade mayonnaise is a delicious and versatile condiment that is easier to make than one might expect.
Mayonnaise, a beloved condiment enjoyed worldwide, has a rather elusive history. Its origins have long remained uncertain, but culinary expert Anne Willan sheds light on a plausible explanation in her renowned book, Great Cooks and Their Recipes. Willan proposes that mayonnaise emerged in France, possibly deriving its name from the Old French term for egg yolk, “moyeu”. However, regardless of its mysterious past, one thing is certain – homemade mayonnaise is a delightful and versatile addition to any dish. Recipe, compliments of La Motte.
Cape Mayonnaise Recipe
Makes just more than 2 cups (600 ml)
Ingredients
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 Tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice
- 1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard
- pinch of sugar
- 1/2 tsp (1 ml) salt
- pinch of saffron (optional)
- 1 tsp (5 ml) vinegar
- 2 cups (500 ml) vegetable oil
Method
- Place the egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, sugar, salt, saffron (if using) and vinegar in a bowl and whisk well.
- Slowly trickle in the oil while beating vigorously. Make sure to add the oil very slowly for the fist 7 Tbsp (105 ml) to ensure a stable emulsion.
- If the mayonnaise is too thick, add a few drops of water right at the end to thin it out.
- The mayonnaise will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.