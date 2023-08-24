Discover the magic of homemade mayonnaise

Mayonnaise, a beloved condiment enjoyed worldwide, has a rather elusive history. Its origins have long remained uncertain, but culinary expert Anne Willan sheds light on a plausible explanation in her renowned book, Great Cooks and Their Recipes. Willan proposes that mayonnaise emerged in France, possibly deriving its name from the Old French term for egg yolk, “moyeu”. However, regardless of its mysterious past, one thing is certain – homemade mayonnaise is a delightful and versatile addition to any dish. Recipe, compliments of La Motte.

Cape Mayonnaise Recipe

Makes just more than 2 cups (600 ml)

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

1 Tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard

pinch of sugar

1/2 tsp (1 ml) salt

pinch of saffron (optional)

1 tsp (5 ml) vinegar

2 cups (500 ml) vegetable oil

Method