Sleepless nights and itchy bites, we’re talking about bed bugs…

These irksome guests can be brought into your home by anyone and anything. Giving them an eviction notice can prove challenging, but these tips may help you:

First, you must know your enemy

Identify them.

It’s essential to know your enemy. Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects that measure about the size of an apple seed when fully grown. They hide in crevices during the day and come out at night to feed on human blood, leaving itchy red bite marks in their wake. Identifying these pests correctly is crucial to implementing effective eradication strategies.

Understand their habits.

Bed bugs are experts at hitchhiking. They latch onto you, luggage, clothing or furniture. Once the blood sucking job is done, they just jumped off. Once they infiltrate your home, they prefer to dwell close to their human hosts.

Bed frames, mattresses, box springs, and even cracks in the walls become their favourite hiding spots. Their ability to hide in hard-to-reach areas makes their eradication all the more challenging.

How to get rid of bed bugs

Here are some tips on how to banish bed bugs:

Thorough cleaning

Begin by decluttering your living space. Wash all bedding, curtains, and clothing in hot water and dry them on the highest heat setting. Vacuum your mattress, box spring, bed frame, and nearby furniture meticulously. Dispose of the vacuum bag immediately in an outdoor trash bin.

Heat treatment

Bed bugs cannot survive extreme temperatures. Washable items that can tolerate high heat can be cleaned in the washing machine and dryer. For non-washable items, use a steamer to kill bed bugs and their eggs.

Chemical treatment

While it’s essential to exercise caution with chemical pesticides, they can be effective in combating bed bugs. However, it is best to consult a professional exterminator to ensure proper and safe application.

Encasements

Invest in high-quality, bed bug-proof encasements for your mattress and box spring to prevent infestations and trap any existing bed bugs inside.

Seek professional help

If the infestation is severe or your efforts have not produced the desired results, do not hesitate to seek professional assistance. Certified pest control experts have the experience, knowledge, and access to effective treatments that can help eradicate bed bugs more efficiently.

How to prevent bed bugs from making a nest

An old adage holds true: “Prevention is better than cure.” To prevent bed bug infestations, take the following precautions:

Inspect second-hand furniture and clothing for signs of infestation before bringing them into your home.

Use mattress and box spring encasements to create barriers that prevent bed bugs from infesting your bed.

Regularly vacuum and clean your sheets and living spaces and paying special attention to the areas around the bed.

