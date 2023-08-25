Cheesy chicken pies for dinner

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

500 ml (2 cups) all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp fine salt

220 g (1 cup) of cold butter, cubed

180 ml (12 tbsp) ice-cold water

For the filling:

350 g sliced grilled or roasted chicken

200 g grated cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

15 – 30 ml (1-2 Tbsp) full cream milk, to baste the pastry

15 – 30 ml (1-2 Tbsp) softened butter, for greasing the baking tray

Method:

For the pastry, add the flour, salt and butter to the bowl of a food processor and blitz until the

ingredients combine. Gradually, add the cold water until a dough-like consistency forms. Tip the dough onto a clean surface and mix until combined. Split the dough in half, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Once the dough is firm, roll out on a floured surface and use a drinking glass or cookie cutter to cut out pastry rounds (24 in total). Place 2 pastry rounds into a butter-greased, 12-hole muffin pan. For the filling; combine the chicken, cheese and salt and pepper into a bowl. Mix well and spoon into the pastry cases. Top the filling with a pastry lid, use a fork to secure the pastry edges together and brush with milk. Place into a preheated 180°C oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until golden.

This recipe is supplied by Rediscover Dairy, an initiative of the Consumer Education Project of Milk SA.

For more yummy recipes, visit Get It Magazine.