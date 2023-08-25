Taste the dark charm of a Black Russian cocktail

The Black Russian cocktail has a fascinating history that dates back to the late 1940s. Although its exact origins are shrouded in mystery, the drink’s creation is often credited to Gustave Tops, a Belgian bartender working at the Hotel Metropole in Brussels.

Legend has it that in 1949, during the height of the Cold War, Gustave Tops was approached by an American ambassador named Perle Mesta. Mesta had a penchant for vodka and was looking for a cocktail that would showcase the spirit. Tops, inspired by the ambassador’s request, mixed vodka with a coffee liqueur known as Kahlúa, creating what would become the Black Russian.

The name “Black Russian” is said to have originated from two key elements of the cocktail: the darkness of the coffee liqueur, resembling Russian black ink, and the use of vodka, which is associated with Russia. The combination of these two ingredients resulted in a drink with a strikingly dark and mysterious appearance.

Over the years, the Black Russian has undergone various adaptations and spin-offs, including the addition of cream to create the White Russian.

Today, the Black Russian remains a classic cocktail that continues to captivate cocktail connoisseurs with its smooth and alluring combination of vodka and coffee liqueur. Its elegant simplicity and rich flavours have ensured its enduring presence in the world of mixology, making it a timeless choice for those seeking a touch of dark sophistication in their glass.

Ingredients

45 ml of vodka

30 ml of coffee liqueur

Ice cubes

Optional: a cherry or coffee bean for garnish

Method