Choux pastry wreath with a crispy twist

People often ask if you can bake in an air fryer. The short answer is yes!

While their hot air circulation is renowned for crispy fries and delectable chicken wings, many air fryers also come with baking capabilities. You can bake a variety of dishes such as cookies, cakes, muffins, and even bread in an air fryer.

If you’re looking for the perfect recipe to kick-start your air-frying baking adventure, this easy choux pastry wreath recipe compliments of Instant Pot is a fantastic place to start.

Prep Time: 40 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients

125ml milk

125ml water

85g butter, cubed into 1cm

½ tsp salt

125g flour

4 eggs

100g flaked almonds, optional

Filling

250ml caramel softened

100ml whipping cream

150g strawberries, sliced

Method

Set your air fryer on sauté mode on low; add milk, water, butter and salt. Bring to a gentle simmer, until the butter has melted. Remove from the heat and add flour, working out any lumps with a wooden spoon. Return to heat, set to medium, and continue stirring for about 3-4 minutes until the mixture reaches 80℃. Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl. Allow the mixture to cool at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Once slightly cooled, beat in eggs one at a time. Only add the next egg once the egg is fully incorporated into the dough. Transfer choux pastry to a pastry bag. You can also use a ziplock bag. Remove the rack of your air fryer and place a sheet of baking paper on top (this is to prevent the choux pastry seeping through the air fryer rack). Set the air fryer to bake mode at 160℃ for 30 minutes. On the lined air fryer rack, pipe one circle of choux pastry, make a second circular shape on the inside of the first ring, making sure they are touching. Between the first two circles make your final circle on top of the two grooves of the bottom rings. With a damp finger, gently smooth out any lumps. Gently egg wash the pastry, sprinkle flaked almonds on top and bake for 30 minutes. Once baked, open the air fryer 2cm wide and allow to cool for 15 minutes.

For the filling

In a bowl whisk cream until soft peaks form then fold in your caramel.

To assemble