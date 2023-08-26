Zola7 gives an opportunity to an up-and-coming music producer

Bonginkosi ‘Zola7’ Dlamini took to his social media to announce an opportunity for an up-and-coming music producer to work on a song with him.

The Kwaito star known for his charitable acts and his advocacy for humanitarianism has had people longing for his new music for a very long time, after he took some time off.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Zola shared that he had teamed up with Beat Makers Market to make a producer’s dream come through. He shared that those who wished to apply could go online on the Beat Makers Market website, load their best beat and that he was to personally listen to the beats and then select the one he would like to do a song with.

The Lwandle hitmaker shared two posts on his social media with all the competition details, he shared:

“Don’t forget bafwethu, if you a producer, enter the Beat Makers Market August Kwaito Beats Challenge to stand a chance to compete in the Beat Maker of the Year 2023 Beat Battles. This is your chance to work on a song with me Create a Kwaito beat that you feel represents Zola 7, then upload it onto the Beat Makers Market website or email it to beatmakersmarkets@gmail.com. The winner of each monthly challenge goes through to the Grand Finale going down later this year and also stand a chance of winning a fresh version of FL Studio Producer Edition, courtesy of TURNKEY MUSIC & MULTIMEDIA. REMEMBER: Submissions for this month’s challenge close on Saturday the 26th of August 2023 May the best beat win | Where Music and Technology Meet | All the best tsotsi yami.”

Social media users and up-and-coming music producers were delighted to hear the news, while other users tagged up-and-coming music producers to check the post.

Commenting on the post, users shared:

“Nice now this is amazing, sho groot man will do .”

“Ahhhh, this one is mine. True story.”

“@mbzetbeats031 eyakho le nigga lami .”

“Also let MakwaBeats ,Lunatikbeats , executive produce the album.”

“@jamazola7 please visit @ziyawakazithamatsenjwa ‘s TL and you’ll love what you find there.”

