5 benefits of wall pilates

Instead of using a reformer machine, when doing wall pilates, you use the resistance of the wall and your body weight to exercise your muscles. This affordable and easily accessible exercise method is suitable for everyone, regardless of gender, race, age, size, and one’s level of fitness.

If you are indecisive on whether or not wall pilates is for you, the following lists of benefits by BetterMe might help you decide.

Relief From Back Pain

Text neck, rounded shoulders, and lower back pain have become all too common in recent years—and poor posture is to blame. Fortunately, pilates can help alleviate all of these issues. Wall pilates exercises help lengthen the spine and decompresses the vertebrae. They also strengthen the muscles that support the spine, which can help to prevent future pain. If you’re dealing with back pain, wall pilates is a great way to find relief.

Lower Risk Of Injury

Muscle imbalances are one of the main causes of injuries. When certain muscles are significantly weaker than others, it can put undue stress on tendons and joints. Pilates exercises help to correct muscle imbalances by targeting all the major muscle groups equally. As a result, you’ll be less likely to experience an injury. Wall pilates is especially beneficial for those who are prone to injuries. The wall provides support and stability, which can help you avoid any strain on previously weak or injured muscles.

Relief From Menstrual Pain

If you suffer from menstrual cramps, wall pilates can help. The exercises help stretch the muscles in the pelvis and lower back, which can provide relief from pain. They also improve circulation to the area, which can help reduce inflammation.

Boosted Immune System

Exercise is known to boost the immune system, and wall pilates is no exception. The deep breathing required for the exercises helps improve lung function and increase the intake of oxygen. This can help fight off infection and improve overall health.

Better Intimate Life

Multiple studies associate a strong pelvic floor with a better quality of life and increased sexual satisfaction. The pelvic floor muscles support the bladder and other internal organs, and they contract during sexual intercourse. Pilates exercises can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which can lead to improved bladder control, reduced urinary incontinence, and increased sexual satisfaction.

Also see: The negative impact of exercising before you go to bed

The post 5 Benefits of wall pilates appeared first on Bona Magazine.